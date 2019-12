In January, veteran broadcaster Larry Gogan left RTÉ's 2FM after spending how long at the station? Photocall Ireland! 50 years 40 years

30 years Just a minute

The new National Children's Hospital dominated headlines in February when it emerged the cost of the project had risen to what? eah Farrell/RollingNews.ie €6.66 billion €2.13 billion

€3.455 billion €1.433 billion

Government officials were left surprised when an Irish sports star arrived to march in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago alongside the Taoiseach. Who was it? Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images Sonia O'Sullivan Conor McGregor

Katie Taylor Rory McIlroy

In April, what did scientists snap the first image of? PA Images The earth's core A black hole

A doughnut in space This author's soul

In May, Ireland voted in favour of changing references to divorce in the Constitution. What percentage voted yes? PA Images 71% 64.9%

82.1% 88.6%

In June, Donald Trump became the 7th US President to visit Ireland, the first being JFK in 1963. Which President below has never had the honour? Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images Richard Nixon George H W Bush

George W Bush Ronald Reagan

July 2019 was the earth's hottest month on record. By how much was it marginally warmer than the previous record-hot month, July 2016. Gao Jing/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images 0.04 degrees Celsius 1 degree Celsius

0.4 degrees Celsius 0.01 degrees Celsius

In August, there was a global outcry after fires ravaged swathes of the Amazon. What percentage of our planet's oxygen does the rainforest produce? 20% 11%

6% 2%

Millions of people signed up for a 'Storm Area 51' event in the US, but how many people managed to break into the highly secure military base when the event went ahead in September? Gene Blevins/Zuma Press/PA Images 2 million 1

20 0

A storm battered Ireland in October, what was it called? Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images Leonardo Michaelangelo

Donatello Lorenzo

In November, swing-gate TD Maria Bailey was deselected as the general election candidate for Dún Laoghaire. She was dealt a further blow when the press statement she issued that night was ridiculed for her font choice. What was it? RollingNews.ie Lobster Comic Sans

Boogaloo Georgia