Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Quiz: How well do you know these old Irish TV intros?

Can you tell what these classics are from a still taken from their intro?

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 19,957 Views 15 Comments
IT’S SEPTEMBER, WHICH means a new season and new TV schedules.

It got us thinking about all the classic shows that have cropped up over the years. And what’s a classic show without a classic theme tune?

That sounds like a good enough excuse for a nostalgia quiz, so we’ve grabbed a few stills from well-known Irish TV shows from years gone by to test how many you can name.

First up, the intro to this show would put the fear of God into you on a Sunday night. It's...
The Riordans
Bracken

Glenroe
Fair City omnibus
This is from the intro to...
Mailbag
Reeling in the Years

Challenging Times
The Meaning of Life
This logo featured at the start of...
Garda Patrol
Crimecall

Scene of the Crime
The Bill
This is from an old intro to...
Nationwide
The Six One News

Fair City
Prime Time
This is from a classic children's show called...
Bosco
Wanderly Wagon

The Morbegs
The Den
This owl is from an old intro to...
The Week in Politics
Kenny Live

The Gay Byrne Music Show
The Late Late Show
This is a still from the intro to...
Sports Stadium
The Sunday Game

Know Your Sport
The Premiership
This logo is from...
Ear to the Ground
Nationwide

Would You Believe
Dempsey's Den
This is from the start of the intro to...
Bull Island
Newsbeat

Hall's Pictoral Weekly
Questions and Answers
And finally, this is from...
RTÉ News
RTÉ Weather

Prime Time
The Frontline
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?!
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

