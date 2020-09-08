Quiz: How well do you know these old Irish TV intros?

IT’S SEPTEMBER, WHICH means a new season and new TV schedules.

It got us thinking about all the classic shows that have cropped up over the years. And what’s a classic show without a classic theme tune?

That sounds like a good enough excuse for a nostalgia quiz, so we’ve grabbed a few stills from well-known Irish TV shows from years gone by to test how many you can name.

First up, the intro to this show would put the fear of God into you on a Sunday night. It's... The Riordans Bracken

Glenroe Fair City omnibus This is from the intro to... Mailbag Reeling in the Years

Challenging Times The Meaning of Life This logo featured at the start of... Garda Patrol Crimecall

Scene of the Crime The Bill This is from an old intro to... Nationwide The Six One News

Fair City Prime Time This is from a classic children's show called... Bosco Wanderly Wagon

The Morbegs The Den This owl is from an old intro to... The Week in Politics Kenny Live

The Gay Byrne Music Show The Late Late Show This is a still from the intro to... Sports Stadium The Sunday Game

Know Your Sport The Premiership This logo is from... Ear to the Ground Nationwide

Would You Believe Dempsey's Den This is from the start of the intro to... Bull Island Newsbeat

Hall's Pictoral Weekly Questions and Answers And finally, this is from... RTÉ News RTÉ Weather

Prime Time The Frontline Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!?! Baaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share