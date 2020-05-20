Quiz: Can you recognise these Irish islands from aerial photos?

IT HAS BEEN announced that the rat population of Great Saltee, an island off the coast of Co Wexford, will be eradicated under plans to protect seabirds there.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service aims to rid Great Saltee of its rats later this year.
With this in mind, tonight’s quiz is all about Irish islands – and whether or not you can recognise them from aerial images.
Go on, test yourself.
