Quiz: Can you recognise these Irish islands from aerial photos?

IT HAS BEEN announced that the rat population of Great Saltee, an island off the coast of Co Wexford, will be eradicated under plans to protect seabirds there.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service aims to rid Great Saltee of its rats later this year.

With this in mind, tonight’s quiz is all about Irish islands – and whether or not you can recognise them from aerial images.

Go on, test yourself.

Which island is this? Google Maps Great Saltee Little Saltee

Great Skellig Lil Wayne And these? Google Maps Carbery Islands Aran Islands

Blasket Islands Inishkea Islands Name. This. Island. Google Maps Valentia Cape Clear

Bere Cayman Which island is this? Google Maps Valentia Dursey

Dunkerron Island East That's a very personal question and I'd rather not answer Or this? Google Maps Inishturk Inishraher

Achill Feenish And another... Google Maps Inch Inchydoney

Inchamakinna Centimetre So. Many. Islands. Google Maps Rabbit Spike

Sherkin Angel Do you know this one? Google Maps Great Skellig Little Skellig

Great Blasket Alright Blasket Or here? Google Maps Ireland's Eye Bull

Lambay Dalkey And finally... Google Maps Foynes Spike

Inishbeg Maldives Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Top dog You nailed it, well done! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Fintastic dolphin Good job! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Ewe must be joking Baaaaaad! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Turtley awful A shell of a bad effort! Share your result: Share