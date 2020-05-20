This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Quiz: Can you recognise these Irish islands from aerial photos?

Islands in the stream, that is what these are.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 20 May 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 10,525 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103525

IT HAS BEEN announced that the rat population of Great Saltee, an island off the coast of Co Wexford, will be eradicated under plans to protect seabirds there.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service aims to rid Great Saltee of its rats later this year.

With this in mind, tonight’s quiz is all about Irish islands – and whether or not you can recognise them from aerial images.

Go on, test yourself.

Which island is this?
Google Maps
Great Saltee
Little Saltee

Great Skellig
Lil Wayne
And these?
Google Maps
Carbery Islands
Aran Islands

Blasket Islands
Inishkea Islands
Name. This. Island.
Google Maps
Valentia
Cape Clear

Bere
Cayman
Which island is this?
Google Maps
Valentia
Dursey

Dunkerron Island East
That's a very personal question and I'd rather not answer
Or this?
Google Maps
Inishturk
Inishraher

Achill
Feenish
And another...
Google Maps
Inch
Inchydoney

Inchamakinna
Centimetre
So. Many. Islands.
Google Maps
Rabbit
Spike

Sherkin
Angel
Do you know this one?
Google Maps
Great Skellig
Little Skellig

Great Blasket
Alright Blasket
Or here?
Google Maps
Ireland's Eye
Bull

Lambay
Dalkey
And finally...
Google Maps
Foynes
Spike

Inishbeg
Maldives
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock 
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock 
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
Shutterstock 
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Share your result:
Shutterstock 
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
Shutterstock 
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

