Quiz: How much do you know about the Oscars?

OSCAR SEASON IS almost upon us with the nominations due to be announced on Tuesday 23 January.
Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie and Poor Things are among those tipped for Best Picture, with the awards set to be held on 10 March in Los Angeles.
But ahead of that, how much do you know about the Oscars?
How much (approximately) does it cost to make an Oscar award?
$50
$250
$400
$1,200
Which film was the most expensive movie to ever win an Oscar?
The Lion King (2019)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Avatar
The Dark Knight Rises
Who hosted the 2023 awards show?
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
Chris Rock
Amy Schumer
Which celebrity got on stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 awards?
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
Toni Collette
Idris Elba
Which actress won the Best Actress gong in 2023?
Michelle Williams
Cate Blanchett
Jessica Chastain
Michelle Yeoh
Which celebrity was NOT in Ellen DeGeneres’ viral 2014 Oscar selfie?
Leonardo DiCaprio
Brad Pitt
Julia Roberts
Jennifer Lawrence
In the history of the Academy Awards, which actor has won the most oscars?
Katharine Hepburn
Daniel Day-Lewis
Meryl Streep
Jack Nicholson
Why did Marlon Brando decline to accept his Oscar for The Godfather in 1973?
In protest over Hollywood's treatment of African Americans
He didn't believe his performance was worthy of the award
He said he had enough awards already
In protest over Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans
2023 had a record-breaking number of Irish nominations. How many were there?
8
35
14
21
Whose name was it that John Travolta incorrectly pronounced as 'Adele Dazeem' at the 2014 awards?
Ina Garten
Idina Menzel
Amy Adams
Adruitha Lee
