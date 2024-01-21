Quiz: How much do you know about the Oscars?

OSCAR SEASON IS almost upon us with the nominations due to be announced on Tuesday 23 January.

Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie and Poor Things are among those tipped for Best Picture, with the awards set to be held on 10 March in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

But ahead of that, how much do you know about the Oscars?

How much (approximately) does it cost to make an Oscar award? Alamy $50 $250

$400 $1,200 Which film was the most expensive movie to ever win an Oscar? Alamy The Lion King (2019) Alamy Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Alamy Avatar Alamy The Dark Knight Rises Who hosted the 2023 awards show? Alamy Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Kimmel

Chris Rock Amy Schumer Which celebrity got on stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 awards? Alamy Tom Hanks Will Smith

Toni Collette Idris Elba Which actress won the Best Actress gong in 2023? Alamy Michelle Williams Cate Blanchett

Jessica Chastain Michelle Yeoh Which celebrity was NOT in Ellen DeGeneres’ viral 2014 Oscar selfie? Alamy Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt

Julia Roberts Jennifer Lawrence In the history of the Academy Awards, which actor has won the most oscars? Alamy Alamy Katharine Hepburn Alamy Daniel Day-Lewis

Alamy Meryl Streep Alamy Jack Nicholson Why did Marlon Brando decline to accept his Oscar for The Godfather in 1973? Alamy In protest over Hollywood's treatment of African Americans He didn't believe his performance was worthy of the award

He said he had enough awards already In protest over Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans 2023 had a record-breaking number of Irish nominations. How many were there? Alamy 8 35

14 21 Whose name was it that John Travolta incorrectly pronounced as 'Adele Dazeem' at the 2014 awards? Alamy Ina Garten Idina Menzel

Amy Adams Adruitha Lee Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! All Star Well done! You are the WINNER. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Nice effort A strong contender Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Not your best It's the taking part that counts Share your result: Share