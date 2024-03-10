Quiz: How much do you know about this year's Oscar nominations?

ROLL OUT THE red carpet, the Oscars are tonight.
Whether you’re an avid movie fan staying up late to see who wins, or you only make it to the cinema once a year, let’s test how much you know about this year’s nominees.
How many films are nominated for Best Picture?
Six
Seven
Nine
Ten
Which of these films is NOT nominated for Best Picture?
American Fiction
Dune: Part Two
Maestro
Poor Things
Two songs from Barbie are nominated for Best Original Song. Which two?
Pink & I'm Just Ken
Pink & Barbie World
What Was I Made For? & Pink
What Was I Made For? & I’m Just Ken
Of the ten male actors nominated for best leading or supporting role, how many are over the age of 40?
None
Two
Eight
Ten
True or False: Oppenheimer may have scooped up lots of nominations, but it was snubbed in the Best Production Design category
True
False
Of these Best Picture nominees, which did the best at the box office worldwide?
Past Lives
Oppenheimer
Barbie
Poor Things
And which of these nominated films has the longest run time?
The Zone of Interest
Past Lives
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
One of the following actors is the fifth most Oscar-nominated person (living) to have never gone on to win an Academy Award. Who is it?
Bradley Cooper
Cillian Murphy
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Gosling
True or false: This is Cillian Murphy's first Oscar nomination.
True
False
Which one of these nominated actresses is in with a chance of winning her second Oscar by the age of 35 this year?
Lily Gladstone
Emma Stone
Danielle Brooks
Carey Mulligan
