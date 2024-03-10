Quiz: How much do you know about this year's Oscar nominations?

How many films are nominated for Best Picture? Alamy Six Seven

Nine Ten

Which of these films is NOT nominated for Best Picture? American Fiction Dune: Part Two

Maestro Poor Things

Two songs from Barbie are nominated for Best Original Song. Which two? Alamy Pink & I'm Just Ken Pink & Barbie World

What Was I Made For? & Pink What Was I Made For? & I’m Just Ken

Of the ten male actors nominated for best leading or supporting role, how many are over the age of 40? None Two

Eight Ten

True or False: Oppenheimer may have scooped up lots of nominations, but it was snubbed in the Best Production Design category Alamy True False

Of these Best Picture nominees, which did the best at the box office worldwide? Past Lives Oppenheimer

Barbie Poor Things

And which of these nominated films has the longest run time? Alamy The Zone of Interest Past Lives

Oppenheimer Killers of the Flower Moon

One of the following actors is the fifth most Oscar-nominated person (living) to have never gone on to win an Academy Award. Who is it? Bradley Cooper Cillian Murphy

Robert Downey Jr Ryan Gosling

True or false: This is Cillian Murphy's first Oscar nomination. Alamy True False