Quiz: Can you identify these Irish towns with shared placenames?

For the eagle-eyed amongst you.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM
This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focussing on the question ‘What could a shared island look like?’.

AS PART OF our project, we’ve taken a look at what shares and separates different parts of Ireland. As if to accentuate the shared heritage, some places even have the same name.

So can you recognise which one is which?

This is Ballycastle, but which one?
Google Maps
Antrim
Mayo
There are dozens of Glebes, where is this one?
Google Maps
Cork
Donegal
This is Kells, Co. ___
Google Maps
Antrim
Kilkenny

Meath
There are a fair few Milltowns, which one is this?
Google Maps
Armagh
Cavan

Dublin
Fermanagh
This is a Stradbally, which one?
Google Maps
Galway
Kerry

Laois
Waterford
There are two Thomastowns, but only one has the River Nore running through it...
Google Maps
Kilkenny
Tipperary
Speaking of rivers, this is Riverstown, Co. ___
Google Maps
Cork
Sligo

Tipperary
This sunny seaside shot in Monkstown.
Google Maps
Antrim
Dublin
Lots of Churchtowns, which is this particular one?
Google Maps
Cork
Dublin
Ballina, Co____
Google Maps
Mayo
Tipperary
Rónán Duffy
