Quiz: Can you identify these Irish towns with shared placenames?

This article is part of The Good Information Project, a new initiative from The Journal to help create greater understanding of big issues we face. This month we are focussing on the question ‘What could a shared island look like?’.

AS PART OF our project, we’ve taken a look at what shares and separates different parts of Ireland. As if to accentuate the shared heritage, some places even have the same name.

So can you recognise which one is which?

This is Ballycastle, but which one? Google Maps Antrim Mayo There are dozens of Glebes, where is this one? Google Maps Cork Donegal This is Kells, Co. ___ Google Maps Antrim Kilkenny

Meath There are a fair few Milltowns, which one is this? Google Maps Armagh Cavan

Dublin Fermanagh This is a Stradbally, which one? Google Maps Galway Kerry

Laois Waterford There are two Thomastowns, but only one has the River Nore running through it... Google Maps Kilkenny Tipperary Speaking of rivers, this is Riverstown, Co. ___ Google Maps Cork Sligo

Tipperary This sunny seaside shot in Monkstown. Google Maps Antrim Dublin Lots of Churchtowns, which is this particular one? Google Maps Cork Dublin Ballina, Co____ Google Maps Mayo Tipperary Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! A Top of the class! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! B Someone is fond of a staycation. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! C Good going! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! D You just about scraped it! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! F Time to hit the road when you can. Share your result: Share