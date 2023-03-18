QUIZ: How much do you know about these places linked to Saint Patrick?

SEEING AS HE’S the patron saints of Ireland, it makes sense that Saint Patrick would have done his fair share of travelling about the place.

Well before he was getting holy days and cathedrals named after him, he was just a teenager from what is now Wales, kidnapped and brought over to Mount Slemish in Antrim.

Advertisement

See that’s two places already.

In honour of the saint, tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know these places associated with Saint Patrick?

How many parishes are named after Patrick? 23 40

8 All of them Where are St Patrick's remains? Newgrange Down Cathedral

Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin Westminster Abbey St Patrick's Island is off the coast of what seaside town? Skerries Bundoran

Salthill Bray The first church said to have been founded by Saint Patrick is located in which county? Armagh Kerry

Sligo Down Where was Saint Patrick said to have first used a shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity (and also lit a fire that only he could put out)? The Hill of Slane Hill of Tara

Tallaght Kilkenny Castle The saint is said to have fasted on top of Croagh Patrick for 40 days and nights. When did he do this? Before banishing the snakes After banishing the snakes

He took a break there halfway through banishing the snakes On his 100th birthday Thousands of pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday every year. What is the highest number of climbers recorded on a single day in recent history? 18,000 30,000

58,000 100,000 Another site of pilgrimage linked to Saint Patrick is Lough Derg (not to be confused with the Lough Derg on the Shannon). What county is it in? Tyrone Armagh

Donegal Mayo What famous figure from Irish history is buried at one of Armagh's two cathedrals named after St Patrick? Jonathan Swift Cú Chulainn

Brian Boru Wolfe Tone Saint Patrick converted the King of Munster to Christianity at the Rock of Cashel, but what famous mishap occurred during the baptism cermony? Patrick drove his staff through the King's foot The King gave the incorrect reply to Patrick

The water for the baptism was spilled A snake arrived for revenge Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley Awesome Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top Dog Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Meowdiocre Share your result: Share