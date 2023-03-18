QUIZ: How much do you know about these places linked to Saint Patrick?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SEEING AS HE’S the patron saints of Ireland, it makes sense that Saint Patrick would have done his fair share of travelling about the place.
Well before he was getting holy days and cathedrals named after him, he was just a teenager from what is now Wales, kidnapped and brought over to Mount Slemish in Antrim.
See that’s two places already.
In honour of the saint, tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know these places associated with Saint Patrick?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site