# Test Yourself
QUIZ: How much do you know about these places linked to Saint Patrick?
Have you been to any of the five places named Kilpatrick?
4.4k
1
59 minutes ago

SEEING AS HE’S the patron saints of Ireland, it makes sense that Saint Patrick would have done his fair share of travelling about the place.

Well before he was getting holy days and cathedrals named after him, he was just a teenager from what is now Wales, kidnapped and brought over to Mount Slemish in Antrim.

See that’s two places already.

In honour of the saint, tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know these places associated with Saint Patrick?

How many parishes are named after Patrick?
23
40

8
All of them
Where are St Patrick's remains?
Newgrange
Down Cathedral

Christchurch Cathedral, Dublin
Westminster Abbey
St Patrick's Island is off the coast of what seaside town?
Skerries
Bundoran

Salthill
Bray
The first church said to have been founded by Saint Patrick is located in which county?
Armagh
Kerry

Sligo
Down
Where was Saint Patrick said to have first used a shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity (and also lit a fire that only he could put out)?
The Hill of Slane
Hill of Tara

Tallaght
Kilkenny Castle
The saint is said to have fasted on top of Croagh Patrick for 40 days and nights. When did he do this?
Before banishing the snakes
After banishing the snakes

He took a break there halfway through banishing the snakes
On his 100th birthday
Thousands of pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday every year. What is the highest number of climbers recorded on a single day in recent history?
18,000
30,000

58,000
100,000
Another site of pilgrimage linked to Saint Patrick is Lough Derg (not to be confused with the Lough Derg on the Shannon). What county is it in?
Tyrone
Armagh

Donegal
Mayo
What famous figure from Irish history is buried at one of Armagh's two cathedrals named after St Patrick?
Jonathan Swift
Cú Chulainn

Brian Boru
Wolfe Tone
Saint Patrick converted the King of Munster to Christianity at the Rock of Cashel, but what famous mishap occurred during the baptism cermony?
Patrick drove his staff through the King's foot
The King gave the incorrect reply to Patrick

The water for the baptism was spilled
A snake arrived for revenge
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awesome
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Meowdiocre
