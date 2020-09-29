Quiz: How well do you know these moments from televised political debates?

TELEVISED POLITICAL DEBATES, a blood sport that usually shed more heat than light, can yield incredible moments that can haunt or elevate an election candidate.
Tonight, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go head-to-head in the first televised debate of the US presidential election.
Our reporter Sean Murray will be bringing you all the highs and lows as he liveblogs the spectacle through the night from 2am, but until then, this quiz should give you your fix of gaffes, one-liners, and jaw-dropping moments from debates in the US, UK and Ireland.
Off with yis.
