Quiz: How well do you remember the last few US presidential primaries?

It’s all kicking off Stateside, but do you remember past races?

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,079 Views 2 Comments
Which 2016 Republican was behind this much maligned exclamation mark?
Marco Rubio
Jeb Bush

Rand Paul
Ted Cruz
Who was Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate?
Wikimedia
Martin O'Malley
Lincoln Chafee

Tim Kaine
Ari Fleischer
Donald Trump came down an escalator to which song during his 2016 campaign launch?
C-Span
Thunderstruck - AC/DC
More than a Feeling - Tom Scholz

Born Free - Kid Rock
Rockin' in the Free World - Neil Young
Mitt Romney won the Republican presidential primary in 2012, but who was the runner up?
PA Images
Rick Santorum
Wikimedia
Newt Gingrich

PA Images
Rick Perry
PA Images
Ron Paul
During 2012, Romney faced questions about an incident in which his family dog was transported on the roof of his car. What was the name of Romney's Irish Setter?
PA Images
Pádraig
Caoimhín

Daithí
Séamus
The 2008 Democratic primary saw Barack Obama get the better of fellow senator Hillary Clinton, but who came third?
PA Images
John Edwards
Joe Biden

Joe Lieberman
Chris Dodd
Having lost in Iowa, Clinton had a comeback win over Obama in New Hampshire. What did she do that's widely credited with that turnaround?
PA Images
She changed the way she wore her hair
She stopped holding Bill Clinton's hand on stage

She cried while talking to a voter
She wore her now famous pantsuit for the first time
Which of these chants were John McCain supporters known to use during the 2008 campaign?
PA Images
'Drill baby drill'
'Shale baby shale'

'Win baby win'
'Oil baby oil'
In 2004, Democrat Howard Dean was the early front runner but his campaign crumbled in a media frenzy. Why?
PA Images
He was accused of having an affair
He screamed during a stump speech

He was pictured eating pizza with a knife and fork
He was videotaped rapping to a Snoop Dogg song
John Kerry's 2004 run coincided with his favourite baseball team overcoming an 86-year-old curse and winning the World Series. Which team is it?
PA Images
New York Yankees
Chicago White Sox

Boston Red Sox
San Francisco Giants
