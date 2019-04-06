Quiz: How well do you remember the last few US presidential primaries?

Which 2016 Republican was behind this much maligned exclamation mark? Marco Rubio Jeb Bush

Rand Paul Ted Cruz

Who was Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate? Wikimedia Martin O'Malley Lincoln Chafee

Tim Kaine Ari Fleischer

Donald Trump came down an escalator to which song during his 2016 campaign launch? C-Span Thunderstruck - AC/DC More than a Feeling - Tom Scholz

Born Free - Kid Rock Rockin' in the Free World - Neil Young

Mitt Romney won the Republican presidential primary in 2012, but who was the runner up? PA Images Rick Santorum Wikimedia Newt Gingrich

PA Images Rick Perry PA Images Ron Paul

During 2012, Romney faced questions about an incident in which his family dog was transported on the roof of his car. What was the name of Romney's Irish Setter? PA Images Pádraig Caoimhín

Daithí Séamus

The 2008 Democratic primary saw Barack Obama get the better of fellow senator Hillary Clinton, but who came third? PA Images John Edwards Joe Biden

Joe Lieberman Chris Dodd

Having lost in Iowa, Clinton had a comeback win over Obama in New Hampshire. What did she do that's widely credited with that turnaround? PA Images She changed the way she wore her hair She stopped holding Bill Clinton's hand on stage

She cried while talking to a voter She wore her now famous pantsuit for the first time

Which of these chants were John McCain supporters known to use during the 2008 campaign? PA Images 'Drill baby drill' 'Shale baby shale'

'Win baby win' 'Oil baby oil'

In 2004, Democrat Howard Dean was the early front runner but his campaign crumbled in a media frenzy. Why? PA Images He was accused of having an affair He screamed during a stump speech

He was pictured eating pizza with a knife and fork He was videotaped rapping to a Snoop Dogg song