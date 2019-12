US Airways Flight 1549 ditched in the Hudson River in New York in an event that became known as the 'Miracle on the Hudson'. What caused it to do so? PA Images It lost cabin pressure The pilot lost consciousness after take-off

A broken altimeter It hit a flock of geese

Workers at which Waterford factory staged a sit-in between January and March 2009? PA Images Hasbro Waterford Crystal

Talk Talk Dawn Meats

Items belonging to which celebrity went on view at Newbridge Silverware this year? RollingNews.ie Michael Jackson Naomi Campbell

Michael Flatley Olivia Newton John

Which film won Best Picture at the Oscars? PA Images No Country for Old Men Slumdog Millionaire

There Will Be Blood The Hurt Locker

Which former Taoiseach was the subject of the so-called 'nude portraits controversy' in March? Charles Haughey John Bruton

Bertie Ahern Brian Cowen

Recently retired Speaker John Bercow was elected as the 157th Speaker of the House of Commons in June. What was notable about his appointment? PA Images He was the first Speaker elected unopposed He had the lowest-ever votes for an elected Speaker

He was first-ever non-party Speaker He was the first Jewish Speaker

Which Leaving Certificate exam was postponed for two days after it emerged that students in one test centre saw the exam paper early? RollingNews.ie English Paper 1 English Paper 2

Maths Paper 1 Maths Paper 2

The H1N1 virus broke out, becoming a global pandemic this year. What was it better known as? PA Images Bird flu Blue flu

Swine flu Spanish flu

Which EU referendum did Ireland vote in this year? PA Images The Nice Treaty (for the first time) The Nice Treaty (for the second time)

The Lisbon Treaty (for the first time) The Lisbon Treaty (for the second time)