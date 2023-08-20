Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know roses?
The Rose of Tralee festival is on this weekend.
3.6k
1
38 minutes ago

THE ROSE OF Tralee festival is happening this weekend. 

The International Selection of this year’s Rose taking place across two televised segments tomorrow and Tuesday. 

For the first time ever, the event will be cohosted by a woman as Kathryn Thomas joins long-time host Daithí Ó Sé. 

So, keeping on theme, let’s test your knowledge of all things roses… 

The Rose of Tralee was held for the first time in which year?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
1966
1959

1971
1984
Who won last year’s Rose of Tralee?
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Rachel Duffy
Sinead Flanagan

Jennifer Byrne
Maggie McEldowney
“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet” - This was a line in which Shakespeare play?
Alamy Stock Photo
Hamlet
Othello

Macbeth
Romeo and Juliet
Which of these is not a flavour included in Cadbury Roses boxes in Ireland and the UK?
Alamy Stock Photo
Hazel Whirl
Signature Truffle

Salted Caramel
Country Fudge
Kate Winslet won an Oscar for her role as Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic. True or False?
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
What English city was Doctor Who’s fictional character Rose Tyler from?
Alamy Stock Photo
Leicester
London

Manchester
Birmingham
What year was Seal’s Kiss from a Rose released?
Alamy Stock Photo
1992
1993

1994
1995
Terry Wogan has never hosted the Rose of Tralee.
Alamy Stock Photo
True
False
What colour rose flower signifies friendship?
Alamy Stock Photo
Orange
Red

White
Yellow
The rose is not the national flower of which of these countries?
Alamy Stock Photo
Vietnam
Maldives

United States
England
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

