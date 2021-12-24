QUIZ: How well do you know Bill Murray's Scrooged?

“IT’S CHRISTMAS EVE! It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be…”

We’ve always hoped we’d be the kind of publication Bill Murray spoke about on national radio – and in August this year the miracle happened for us.

While he was in Belmullet on a golfing trip with his brothers, he spoke to RTÉ’s Kathryn Thomas, who told him about the poll we did that day asking readers about their favourite of his films. She asked him to weigh in and his response was:

“I’ve been asked to pick my favourite movie among six. I would answer that question with another question – which one of my brothers is my favourite brother? Let the whole of Ireland in on that one.”

Well, if Scrooged is one of your Bill Murray favourites, it’s time to test your knowledge…

