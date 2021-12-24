#Open journalism No news is bad news

QUIZ: How well do you know Bill Murray's Scrooged?

Oh look Frank, it’s a toaster!

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 24 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,403 Views 3 Comments
“IT’S CHRISTMAS EVE! It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be…”

We’ve always hoped we’d be the kind of publication Bill Murray spoke about on national radio – and in August this year the miracle happened for us.

While he was in Belmullet on a golfing trip with his brothers, he spoke to RTÉ’s Kathryn Thomas, who told him about the poll we did that day asking readers about their favourite of his films. She asked him to weigh in and his response was:

“I’ve been asked to pick my favourite movie among six. I would answer that question with another question – which one of my brothers is my favourite brother? Let the whole of Ireland in on that one.”

Well, if Scrooged is one of your Bill Murray favourites, it’s time to test your knowledge…

What is the first name of Bill Murray’s character?
Ebeneezer
Richard

Frank
George
What television network does Frank work as an executive for?
IBC
WKT

QVC
TLN
How many children does his secretary Grace have?
4
5

6
7
When Frank first meets the Ghost of Christmas Present, she flies towards him and…
Kisses him on the forehead
Throws a handful of glitter in his eyes

Pushes him over
Kicks him in the privates
What’s the name of the organisation Claire works for?
Operation Reach Out
Home for the Night

Helping Hands
The Rescue Mission
What’s her nickname for Frank?
Frumpy
Grumpy

Baldy
Lumpy
What does Frank see in his glass at lunch with his boss?
A fly
A thumb

An eyeball
His own reflection
What’s the name of the dog Frank played on a TV show when he was younger?
Frisbee
Kujo

Skippy
Burt
What does Frank tell Grace to give to his brother James as a Christmas present?
Nothing
A bath towel

A videocassette recorder
A photo frame
What does Grace actually give James?
Nothing
A bath towel

A videocassette recorder
A photo frame
Bill Murray and the actor who plays James are actually brothers in real life - true or false?
True
False
What song does the cast sing to close the film?
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Put a Little Love in Your Heart

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
What the World Needs Now is Love
You scored out of !
You're Santa
You're a Christmas genius and no one can take that away from you.
You scored out of !
You're Rudolph
You're flying!
You scored out of !
You're one of Santa's elves
You worked hard at it...but it wasn't quite good enough
You scored out of !
You're Clark Griswold
You're a disaster but you mean well.
You scored out of !
You're the Grinch
Only someone who hates Christmas could know so little about this CLASSIC.
