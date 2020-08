IT’S SEAN CONNERY’S birthday. The acting legend celebrates his 90th today, and to mark the occasion, we’ve decided to compile some trivia about his long life into a quiz.

How much do you know about the seductive Scottish star?

Connery is probably best known for playing James Bond. How many times did he appear as Bond on the big screen? 4 5

6 7 Which of the following jobs did Connery NOT do before he became an actor? Milkman Embalmer

Lifeguard Able Seaman in the Royal Navy Which football club was he reportedly offered a contract with at the age of 23? Manchester United Glasgow Rangers

Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur Connery was 57 by the time he won an Oscar. His performance in what film earned him the award? The Untouchables Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Man Who Would Be King Zardoz Connery competed in which competition in the 1950s? The Eurovision Song Contest Mr. Universe

The Scottish FA Cup The Olympic Games What year was Darby O'Gill and the Little People released? 1955 1957

1959 1961 Which of the following did NOT direct a film starring Connery? Alfred Hitchcock John Huston

Martin Scorsese Terry Gilliam Connery makes an uncredited cameo in which of the following films, where he appears in the final scene? Batman Begins Goldeneye

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves Which of these Connery films was released most recently? The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Finding Forrester

The Rock Entrapment And finally, what is Connery's real first name? Andrew Michael

