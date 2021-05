THE FIRST SHREK movie was released in the US on 18 May 2001.

That means the franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary this week.

To mark the occasion, why not test your knowledge on the films?

Try our quiz…

How many Shrek feature films have been released so far (not including Puss in Boots)? Universal Pictures/YouTube 2 3

4 5 Who voiced Princess Fiona? Movieclips/YouTube Nicole Kidman Cameron Diaz

Gwyneth Paltrow Julia Roberts Who falls in love with Donkey in the first movie? YouTube Dragon Queen Lillian

Puss in Boots Fairy Godmother What food item does Shrek compare ogres to? YouTube Cabbage Onions

Broccoli Eggs Who is this? YouTube King Arthur Pendragon King Harold

Lord Farkle Lord Farquuad Why does Shrek set out to rescue princess Fiona in the first movie? Movieclips/YouTube To become a man instead of an orge To be rewarded money

To get his swamp back To marry her Accidentally in Love was played in the opening scene of Shrek 2. Who sang it? YouTube Smash Mouth Train

The Fray Counting Crows Where does the muffin man live? MoviesClips/YouTube Drury Lane Bread Avenue

Baker Street Elm Street How many children did Shrek and Fiona end up having? Movieclips/YouTube 1 2

3 5 What is the only Oscar to be won by a Shrek movie? Shutterstock Best Director Best Animated Feature

Best Visual Effects Best Sound Editing Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share