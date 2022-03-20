#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about snakes?

Hisssssssss.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 10:00 PM
19 minutes ago 2,227 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5710563

WE’RE AT THE end of the long weekend after Paddy’s Day but it’s still close enough to the main event to sneak in a quiz about snakes.

The reptiles, which were supposedly banished from Ireland by a certain patron saint, are found all over the world, but how much do you actually know about snakes?

Test your knowledge with our quiz:

Who supposedly banished the snakes from Ireland?
St Patrick
St Brigid

St Anthony
St Colmcille
How many countries do not have snakes natively, excluding Antarctica.
1
4

21
55
True or false: There are over 3,000 species of snakes
True
False
Of those species, approximately how many are venomous?
200
400

600
800
How often do snakes shed their skin?
About once a week
About once a month

Once every three months
Once every year
What type of snake is this?
Alamy Stock Image
Rattlesnake
Python

Cobra
Corn snake
True or false: Snakes are warm blooded
True
False
What species of snake had the longest recorded snake in captivity, according to the Guinness Book of World Records?
King cobra
Reticulated python

Boa constrictor
Rattlesnake
While the name flying snake is not entirely accurate, there are several species of snake that can glide. How many are there?
5
24

60
102
True or false: There are around 70 species of sea snakes that live in the Indian and Pacific oceans
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

