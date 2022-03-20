Quiz: How much do you know about snakes?

WE’RE AT THE end of the long weekend after Paddy’s Day but it’s still close enough to the main event to sneak in a quiz about snakes.

The reptiles, which were supposedly banished from Ireland by a certain patron saint, are found all over the world, but how much do you actually know about snakes?

Test your knowledge with our quiz:

Who supposedly banished the snakes from Ireland? St Patrick St Brigid

St Anthony St Colmcille How many countries do not have snakes natively, excluding Antarctica. 1 4

21 55 True or false: There are over 3,000 species of snakes True False Of those species, approximately how many are venomous? 200 400

600 800 How often do snakes shed their skin? About once a week About once a month

Once every three months Once every year What type of snake is this? Alamy Stock Image Rattlesnake Python

Cobra Corn snake True or false: Snakes are warm blooded True False What species of snake had the longest recorded snake in captivity, according to the Guinness Book of World Records? King cobra Reticulated python

Boa constrictor Rattlesnake While the name flying snake is not entirely accurate, there are several species of snake that can glide. How many are there? 5 24

True or false: There are around 70 species of sea snakes that live in the Indian and Pacific oceans True False