Quiz: How much do you know about these non-alcoholic beverages?

THIS WEEKEND MARKS the half-way point of ‘Dry January’, for those who have decided to eschew alcohol for the month.

The Coca-Cola company is also soon set to mark the 130-year anniversary of its incorporation.

With all of that going on, test how much you know about these non-alcoholic beverages.

Advertisement

Why are carbonated beverages called ‘soft drinks’? Alamy As they are carbonated, chemically speaking, they’re ‘softer’ than non-carbonated drinks. It’s to distinguish them from ‘hard drinks’, which contain alcohol.

They were invented by French chemist Francois Saft and the name mutated over the years. It evolved from the latin word ‘sucus’, meaning ‘juice’. On the same note, why do some people call them ‘minerals’? The earliest carbonated drinks were made from mineral water and the name stuck. In Ireland, they legally must contain at least three minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, iron or zinc.

Its because the drinks are naturally occurring inorganic elements that have an orderly internal structure. Speaking of Dry January, Coca-Cola was originally advertised as “The temperance drink”. Alamy True False Despite this marketing, the original formula actually contained cocaine. That’s also true (times were different then). No, that’s false. The world’s first bottled soft drink was created by an inventor and a popular brand still bears his name. What was his name? Pepper Lipton

Schweppe Bru What’s this drink called? Alamy Dr Pepper Coca-Cola

Pepsi RC Cola What about this one? Country Spring McDaid's Football Special

Tanora TK Lemonade What popular soft drink was mostly sold in pharmacies until the 1980s? 7up Lucozade

Cidona Club Orange One of these drinks was invented in 1885 and the other in 1886. Which is the older one? Coca-Cola Dr Pepper What drink was created for the German market during World War II because a US trade embargo meant it was difficult to get Coca-Cola syrup into Nazi Germany? Sprite Fanta

Ribena Orangina ‘New ___________’ was the name of a failed rebrand of which hugely popular drink? Pepsi Cidona

Fanta Coke Finally, what’s the most popular soft drink in Ireland? Alamy Coca-Cola Pepsi

Lucozade Red Bull Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Coca-Cola You're the biggest selling brand in Ireland and the world. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Pepsi You know your stuff. But you're not quite top dog. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! RC Cola You'll need to up your game if you want to beat the big guys in the market. Share your result: Share Wikimedia Commons You scored out of ! New Coke You flopped. Share your result: Share