Quiz: How much do you know about these non-alcoholic beverages?

Do you want a soft drink Franteen?

By Céimin Burke Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
THIS WEEKEND MARKS the half-way point of ‘Dry January’, for those who have decided to eschew alcohol for the month.

The Coca-Cola company is also soon set to mark the 130-year anniversary of its incorporation.

With all of that going on, test how much you know about these non-alcoholic beverages.

Why are carbonated beverages called ‘soft drinks’?
Alamy
As they are carbonated, chemically speaking, they’re ‘softer’ than non-carbonated drinks.
It’s to distinguish them from ‘hard drinks’, which contain alcohol.

They were invented by French chemist Francois Saft and the name mutated over the years.
It evolved from the latin word ‘sucus’, meaning ‘juice’.
On the same note, why do some people call them ‘minerals’?
The earliest carbonated drinks were made from mineral water and the name stuck.
In Ireland, they legally must contain at least three minerals, such as calcium, magnesium, iron or zinc.

Its because the drinks are naturally occurring inorganic elements that have an orderly internal structure.
Speaking of Dry January, Coca-Cola was originally advertised as “The temperance drink”.
Alamy
True
False
Despite this marketing, the original formula actually contained cocaine.
That’s also true (times were different then).
No, that’s false.
The world’s first bottled soft drink was created by an inventor and a popular brand still bears his name. What was his name?
Pepper
Lipton

Schweppe
Bru
What’s this drink called?
Alamy
Dr Pepper
Coca-Cola

Pepsi
RC Cola
What about this one?
Country Spring
McDaid's Football Special

Tanora
TK Lemonade
What popular soft drink was mostly sold in pharmacies until the 1980s?
7up
Lucozade

Cidona
Club Orange
One of these drinks was invented in 1885 and the other in 1886. Which is the older one?
Coca-Cola
Dr Pepper
What drink was created for the German market during World War II because a US trade embargo meant it was difficult to get Coca-Cola syrup into Nazi Germany?
Sprite
Fanta

Ribena
Orangina
‘New ___________’ was the name of a failed rebrand of which hugely popular drink?
Pepsi
Cidona

Fanta
Coke
Finally, what’s the most popular soft drink in Ireland?
Alamy
Coca-Cola
Pepsi

Lucozade
Red Bull
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Coca-Cola
You're the biggest selling brand in Ireland and the world.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Pepsi
You know your stuff. But you're not quite top dog.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
RC Cola
You'll need to up your game if you want to beat the big guys in the market.
Share your result:
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
New Coke
You flopped.
Share your result:

Céimin Burke
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

