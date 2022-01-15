Quiz: How much do you know about these non-alcoholic beverages?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THIS WEEKEND MARKS the half-way point of ‘Dry January’, for those who have decided to eschew alcohol for the month.
The Coca-Cola company is also soon set to mark the 130-year anniversary of its incorporation.
With all of that going on, test how much you know about these non-alcoholic beverages.
