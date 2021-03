THE CLOCKS WENT forward an hour earlier this morning, meaning it’s the perfect time to talk about time.

What better time than the present to see how well you know the lyrics to these songs about… time.

What is the next line in Time of My Life from the film Dirty Dancing: 'Now I've finally found someone...' Vestron Pictures To feel the urgency To dance with me

To stand by me To stamp their feet According to Green Day's Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life), how does time direct you where to go? Green Day/YouTube It grabs you by the wrist It grabs you by the neck

It grabs you by the leg It grabs you by the hand When was If I Could Turn Back Time by Cher released? 1991 1981

1983 1989 Who does Andrea Bocelli duet with in the 1996 version of Time to Say Goodbye? Shutterstock Sarah Brightman Veronica Berti (his wife)

Daniela Dessi Celine Dion Which of these is NOT a line in Daft Punk's One More Time? Shutterstock One more time, we're gonna celebrate Music's got me feeling the need

Celebrate that dancing is free Oh yeah, alright, don't stop the dancing Did Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper win the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1985? Cyndi Lauper Yes No Complete this lyric from Billy Joel's The Longest Time: 'I'm so __ by you' Bill Joel/YouTube Tired Inspired

Enamoured Fulfilled Who sings Back In Time, which is featured on the Back To The Future soundtrack? Shutterstock R.E.M Bon Jovi

Huey Lewis and the News Pet Shop Boys In The Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, what's the next move after 'a jump to the left'? A step to the right A jump to the right

In The Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, what's the next move after 'a jump to the left'? A step to the right A jump to the right

A skip to the right A hop to the right And finally, is Feels Like the First Time the last single ever released by the band Foreigner? Foreigner Yes No