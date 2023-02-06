Advertisement

# St Brigid
Quiz: How much do you know about St Brigid?
The first St Brigid’s Day bank holiday was held today.
IRELAND’S NEWEST BANK Holiday to mark St Brigid’s Day was observed today.

The bank holiday is the first in Ireland held in honour of a woman and will be observed on the first Monday in February going forward.

Events have been taking place around the country to celebrate St Brigid, Ireland’s only female patron saint. 

But how much do you know about her? 

St Brigid was said to have been born in 451 AD in which part of Ireland?
Dalkey, Co Dublin
Doonbeg, Co Clare

Dundalk, Co Louth
Dingle, Co Kerry
Which Celtic festival is traditionally associated with St Brigid's Day?
Lughnasa
Samhain

Bealtaine
Imbolc
What does the name 'Brigid' mean?
Gift from God
Strength/exalted one

Beauty
Dream/vision
According to legend, what did Brigid famously turn bathwater into?
Beer
Wine

Holy water
Silver
Which of these flowers is associated with Brigid, giving it the name 'Bearnán Bríde'?
Daisies
Daffodils

Dandelions
Tulips
Children across Ireland traditionally make St Brigid's crosses in school on 1 February every year. Which of these are the crosses said to protect the home from?
Bad luck
Flooding

Fire
Thieves
True or false: Brigid is said to bless pieces of ribbon or cloth - called Bratóg Bríde - left outside on 1 February which can then be used for healing?
True
False
Which of these is Brigid not a patron saint of?
Midwives
Chicken farmers

Sailors
Engineers
In which county is this cathedral, named after Brigid and thought to have been built in the same location where she founded a monastery in the 5th century?
Kilkenny
Kildare

Carlow
Louth
St Brigid died in 525 AD and her remains were later exhumed to Downpatrick. To which European city was her skull brought to, where it remains to this day?
Marseille
Barcelona

Rome
Lisbon
