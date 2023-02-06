Quiz: How much do you know about St Brigid?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IRELAND’S NEWEST BANK Holiday to mark St Brigid’s Day was observed today.
The bank holiday is the first in Ireland held in honour of a woman and will be observed on the first Monday in February going forward.
Events have been taking place around the country to celebrate St Brigid, Ireland’s only female patron saint.
But how much do you know about her?
