Quiz: How much do you know about Succession?

ONE OF THE few things that did not disappoint this year was the rollercoaster of a third season in the brilliantly written and quotable Succession.
Here’s a quiz on the HBO series that everyone wants to be the expert on.
And remember: quizzes are not knights on horseback. They’re a number on a piece of paper. They’re a fight for a knife in the mud.
So show us what you’ve got.
