Quiz: How much do you know about Succession?

ONE OF THE few things that did not disappoint this year was the rollercoaster of a third season in the brilliantly written and quotable Succession.

Here’s a quiz on the HBO series that everyone wants to be the expert on.

And remember: quizzes are not knights on horseback. They’re a number on a piece of paper. They’re a fight for a knife in the mud.

So show us what you’ve got.

Which one of these is NOT used to describe Kendall in Season 3? Wokeahontas Little Lord Fuckleroy

Snitchy Rich The boss Which of the following is NOT used to refer to Alexander Skarsgård's character Lukas Mattson? The Odin of codin' Hans Christian Anderf*ck

Stellan's son A Twitter panty flasher Which of these does Caroline use to refer to her husband-to-be? Fizzing like a bottle of cheap prosecco A bowl of porridge

The seat sniffer The angriest f*cking vegetable In Season 2, how many times in one evening did Tom send Greg the email with the title "You can't make a Tomlette without breaking a few Greggs"? 22 45

50 67 Which of these descriptions is not used about Roman over the course of the three seasons? A little slime puppy A dirty little pixie whispering swastikas in dad’s ear

Oedipussy Laughing like he came from a hyena farm In Season Two, Greg tells Tom he has qualms about working for the ATN news channel. Tom says in response: "Greg, this is not f*cking __ __ __, okay? You don’t go around talking about principles. Man the f*ck up!” What three words go in the blanks? A fairy tale Charles Dickens world

Alice in Wonderland an Aesop's fable Which one of these does Shiv NOT say to Tom in the second last episode of Season 3? You’re not good enough for me... That’s why you love me What happens in Sex Vegas

I may not love you but I do love you Do you know what it's like to be married to a man with two a**holes? Who does Greg consider suing "in an affectionate way" in Season 3? His grandfather Greenpeace

Save the Children Friends of the Earth Which of these games do not feature over the course of the three seasons? Baseball Monopoly

Boar on the floor Cards What does Logan say his favourite Shakespeare quote is in Season 2? To be or not to be, that is the question Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them

F*ck off Take the f*cking money Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You're Logan You never lose. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Gerri In the midst of absolute chaos, you and your interests are doing fine. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Greg If it is to be said, so it be, so it is. Share your result: Share