Friday 31 December 2021
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Succession?

Have you got what it takes?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 31 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ONE OF THE few things that did not disappoint this year was the rollercoaster of a third season in the brilliantly written and quotable Succession. 

Here’s a quiz on the HBO series that everyone wants to be the expert on.

And remember: quizzes are not knights on horseback. They’re a number on a piece of paper. They’re a fight for a knife in the mud.

So show us what you’ve got.

Which one of these is NOT used to describe Kendall in Season 3?
Wokeahontas
Little Lord Fuckleroy

Snitchy Rich
The boss
Which of the following is NOT used to refer to Alexander Skarsgård's character Lukas Mattson?
The Odin of codin'
Hans Christian Anderf*ck

Stellan's son
A Twitter panty flasher
Which of these does Caroline use to refer to her husband-to-be?
Fizzing like a bottle of cheap prosecco
A bowl of porridge

The seat sniffer
The angriest f*cking vegetable
In Season 2, how many times in one evening did Tom send Greg the email with the title "You can't make a Tomlette without breaking a few Greggs"?
22
45

50
67
Which of these descriptions is not used about Roman over the course of the three seasons?
A little slime puppy
A dirty little pixie whispering swastikas in dad’s ear

Oedipussy
Laughing like he came from a hyena farm
In Season Two, Greg tells Tom he has qualms about working for the ATN news channel. Tom says in response: "Greg, this is not f*cking __ __ __, okay? You don’t go around talking about principles. Man the f*ck up!” What three words go in the blanks?
A fairy tale
Charles Dickens world

Alice in Wonderland
an Aesop's fable
Which one of these does Shiv NOT say to Tom in the second last episode of Season 3?
You’re not good enough for me... That’s why you love me
What happens in Sex Vegas

I may not love you but I do love you
Do you know what it's like to be married to a man with two a**holes?
Who does Greg consider suing "in an affectionate way" in Season 3?
His grandfather
Greenpeace

Save the Children
Friends of the Earth
Which of these games do not feature over the course of the three seasons?
Baseball
Monopoly

Boar on the floor
Cards
What does Logan say his favourite Shakespeare quote is in Season 2?
To be or not to be, that is the question
Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them

F*ck off
Take the f*cking money
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You're Logan
You never lose.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Gerri
In the midst of absolute chaos, you and your interests are doing fine.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're Greg
If it is to be said, so it be, so it is.
Share your result:

