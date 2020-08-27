Quiz: How well do you know these summer blockbusters?

THIS EVENING’S QUIZ is all about summer blockbusters.

It’s been a rough year for film in Ireland and globally as the pandemic hit film releases and cinema attendance.

The release of Tenet, one of the biggest films of the year, has been billed as the film that can save cinema in 2020.

Sounds like a tall order? Instead of trying to save an industry gutted by the pandemic, you could test your knowledge of summer blockbusters.

Which Avengers (2012) star is rumoured to have left food hidden on set that they ate while hungry during filming? Shutterstock Chris Evans Scarlett Johansson

Robert Downey Jr. Chris Hemsworth What year was Top Gun released? Paramount Pictures 1986 1982

1988 1990 Which of these was the first blockbuster to cross $100 million in three days? Shutterstock Spider-Man (2002) Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lion King (1994) Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace (1999) What type of car does Ferris Bueller drive on his day off? Paramount Pictures Aston Martin Ferrari

Porsche Volvo Which of these films has the worst audience score on Rotten Tomatoes? Shutterstock Inception (2010) Toy Story 3 (2010)

Gladiator (2000) Batman (1989) In The Lion King, which of these characters is not a lion? Disney Sarabi Sarafina

Shenzi Simba What year was Ghostbusters released? 1974 1984

1978 1988 In Ocean's 8, who plays Danny Ocean's younger sister? Warner Bros Pictures Cate Blanchett Sandra Bullock

Awkwafina Anne Hathaway Which of these Academy Awards did E.T. not win? Universal Studios Best Picture Best Sound

Best Original Score Best Visual Effects Which of these was the highest-grossing film of 1985? Shutterstock The Breakfast Club Beverly Hills Cop

