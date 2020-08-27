This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know these summer blockbusters?

As summer comes to an end, test your knowledge on these summer blockbusters.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 27 Aug 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 10,877 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5188014
Image: Shutterstock/ImageFlow
Image: Shutterstock/ImageFlow

THIS EVENING’S QUIZ is all about summer blockbusters.

It’s been a rough year for film in Ireland and globally as the pandemic hit film releases and cinema attendance.

The release of Tenet, one of the biggest films of the year, has been billed as the film that can save cinema in 2020.

Sounds like a tall order? Instead of trying to save an industry gutted by the pandemic, you could test your knowledge of summer blockbusters.

Which Avengers (2012) star is rumoured to have left food hidden on set that they ate while hungry during filming?
Shutterstock
Chris Evans
Scarlett Johansson

Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth
What year was Top Gun released?
Paramount Pictures
1986
1982

1988
1990
Which of these was the first blockbuster to cross $100 million in three days?
Shutterstock
Spider-Man (2002)
Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lion King (1994)
Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace (1999)
What type of car does Ferris Bueller drive on his day off?
Paramount Pictures
Aston Martin
Ferrari

Porsche
Volvo
Which of these films has the worst audience score on Rotten Tomatoes?
Shutterstock
Inception (2010)
Toy Story 3 (2010)

Gladiator (2000)
Batman (1989)
In The Lion King, which of these characters is not a lion?
Disney
Sarabi
Sarafina

Shenzi
Simba
What year was Ghostbusters released?
1974
1984

1978
1988
In Ocean's 8, who plays Danny Ocean's younger sister?
Warner Bros Pictures
Cate Blanchett
Sandra Bullock

Awkwafina
Anne Hathaway
Which of these Academy Awards did E.T. not win?
Universal Studios
Best Picture
Best Sound

Best Original Score
Best Visual Effects
Which of these was the highest-grossing film of 1985?
Shutterstock
The Breakfast Club
Beverly Hills Cop

Rocky IV
Back to the Future
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks, well done!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing
Baaaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

