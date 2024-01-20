Quiz: How much do you know about movies that premiered at Sundance?

Advertisement
This week saw an Irish language film premiere at the film festival in Utah for the first time ever.
THE SUNDANCE FILM Festival hosted the premiere of an Irish language film for the first time.

Kneecap follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio, of the same name, and the dramatic tales of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.

Sundance takes place in January each year. In its 40-year history, the influential US indie movie festival has played host to some classic Hollywood films. 

But how many do you remember? Test yourself below.

Which of these Quentin Tarantino films premiered at Sundance in 1992?
Alamy
Reservoir Dogs
Alamy
Pulp Fiction

Alamy
Kill Bill: Volume I
Alamy
Django Unchained
Four Weddings and a Funeral premiered at the festival in 1994. What is the name of Andie MacDowell's character that Hugh Grant's Charles falls in love with?
Alamy
Carrie
Samantha

Charlotte
Miranda
Little Miss Sunshine had its premiere at Sundance in 2006. Which song does Olive and her family dance to at the pageant?
Alamy
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
Dancing Queen by ABBA

Walking on Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves
Super Freak by Rick James
Whiplash, which debuted at Sundance in 2013, sees Miles Teller play a music student under the brutal tutelage of his professor, played by JK Simmons. What instrument does Teller's character play?
Alamy
Violin
Guitar

Piano
Drums
The 2000 Sundance festival saw American Psycho and its main character Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale. What does Patrick work as?
Alamy
He's a property tycoon
He's a lawyer

He's an investment banker
He's an accountant
True or false: Brooklyn, which premiered at Sundance in 2015, saw Saoirse Ronan receive her first Best Actress nomination at the Oscars.
Alamy
True
False
The critically acclaimed horror film Get Out premiered at the film festival in 2017. Who directed it?
Alamy
Jordan Peele
M. Night Shyamalan

James Wan
Guillermo del Toro
Cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite debuted at Sundance in 2004. Who does Napoleon ask to prom in the film?
Alamy
Summer
Trisha

Deb
Tina
The Blair Witch Project premiered at the film festival in 1999 and popularised the 'found footage' style of horror film. In which US state is the movie set?
Alamy
Utah
Arizona

Maryland
Montana
Finally, which of these Christopher Nolan films had its premiere at Sundance?
Alamy
Inception
Alamy
Memento

Alamy
The Dark Knight
Alamy
Insomnia
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

