Quiz: How much do you know about movies that premiered at Sundance?

THE SUNDANCE FILM Festival hosted the premiere of an Irish language film for the first time.

Kneecap follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio, of the same name, and the dramatic tales of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.

Sundance takes place in January each year. In its 40-year history, the influential US indie movie festival has played host to some classic Hollywood films.

But how many do you remember? Test yourself below.

Which of these Quentin Tarantino films premiered at Sundance in 1992? Alamy Reservoir Dogs Alamy Pulp Fiction

Alamy Kill Bill: Volume I Alamy Django Unchained Four Weddings and a Funeral premiered at the festival in 1994. What is the name of Andie MacDowell's character that Hugh Grant's Charles falls in love with? Alamy Carrie Samantha

Charlotte Miranda Little Miss Sunshine had its premiere at Sundance in 2006. Which song does Olive and her family dance to at the pageant? Alamy Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper Dancing Queen by ABBA

Walking on Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves Super Freak by Rick James Whiplash, which debuted at Sundance in 2013, sees Miles Teller play a music student under the brutal tutelage of his professor, played by JK Simmons. What instrument does Teller's character play? Alamy Violin Guitar

Piano Drums The 2000 Sundance festival saw American Psycho and its main character Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale. What does Patrick work as? Alamy He's a property tycoon He's a lawyer

He's an investment banker He's an accountant True or false: Brooklyn, which premiered at Sundance in 2015, saw Saoirse Ronan receive her first Best Actress nomination at the Oscars. Alamy True False The critically acclaimed horror film Get Out premiered at the film festival in 2017. Who directed it? Alamy Jordan Peele M. Night Shyamalan

James Wan Guillermo del Toro Cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite debuted at Sundance in 2004. Who does Napoleon ask to prom in the film? Alamy Summer Trisha

Deb Tina The Blair Witch Project premiered at the film festival in 1999 and popularised the 'found footage' style of horror film. In which US state is the movie set? Alamy Utah Arizona

Maryland Montana Finally, which of these Christopher Nolan films had its premiere at Sundance? Alamy Inception Alamy Memento

