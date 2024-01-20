Quiz: How much do you know about movies that premiered at Sundance?

THE SUNDANCE FILM Festival hosted the premiere of an Irish language film for the first time.
Kneecap follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio, of the same name, and the dramatic tales of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.
Sundance takes place in January each year. In its 40-year history, the influential US indie movie festival has played host to some classic Hollywood films.
But how many do you remember? Test yourself below.
Which of these Quentin Tarantino films premiered at Sundance in 1992?
Reservoir Dogs
Pulp Fiction
Kill Bill: Volume I
Django Unchained
Four Weddings and a Funeral premiered at the festival in 1994. What is the name of Andie MacDowell's character that Hugh Grant's Charles falls in love with?
Carrie
Samantha
Charlotte
Miranda
Little Miss Sunshine had its premiere at Sundance in 2006. Which song does Olive and her family dance to at the pageant?
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
Dancing Queen by ABBA
Walking on Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves
Super Freak by Rick James
Whiplash, which debuted at Sundance in 2013, sees Miles Teller play a music student under the brutal tutelage of his professor, played by JK Simmons. What instrument does Teller's character play?
Violin
Guitar
Piano
Drums
The 2000 Sundance festival saw American Psycho and its main character Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale. What does Patrick work as?
He's a property tycoon
He's a lawyer
He's an investment banker
He's an accountant
True or false: Brooklyn, which premiered at Sundance in 2015, saw Saoirse Ronan receive her first Best Actress nomination at the Oscars.
True
False
The critically acclaimed horror film Get Out premiered at the film festival in 2017. Who directed it?
Jordan Peele
M. Night Shyamalan
James Wan
Guillermo del Toro
Cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite debuted at Sundance in 2004. Who does Napoleon ask to prom in the film?
Summer
Trisha
Deb
Tina
The Blair Witch Project premiered at the film festival in 1999 and popularised the 'found footage' style of horror film. In which US state is the movie set?
Utah
Arizona
Maryland
Montana
Finally, which of these Christopher Nolan films had its premiere at Sundance?
Inception
Memento
The Dark Knight
Insomnia
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
