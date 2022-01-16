Quiz: How much do you know about superheroes?

ON 16 JANUARY 1939, the first Superman comic strip was published in a US newspaper, helping to launch the superhero genre of fiction that has kept people enthralled for almost 100 years.

While Superman first appeared as part of the Action Comics series, this marked the first time the hero made an appearance in a newspaper comic strip.

The creation of Superman has led to the creation of hundreds of superheroes and supervillains, with comic books, films and TV shows about them dominating pop culture in recent years.

With this in mind, give our quiz on some of the most iconic superheroes a go!

In what year was the first Action Comics published? Alamy 1924 1931

1938 1945 How many live-action, theatrical release films has Superman appeared in? Alamy 3 9

16 21 What name does Superman use on Planet Earth? Alamy Peter Parker Bruce Wayne

John Mann Clark Kent Who played Superman in the 2013 reboot of the series, Man of Steel? Alamy Kevin Costner Ben Affleck

Henry Cavill Leonardo Di Caprio Onto other superheroes now: What city is Batman tasked with protecting? New York City Metropolis

Gotham City Philidelphia Which of these Batman villains are NOT real characters? Kite Man Polka Dot Man

Army Man The Penguin In the early-2000s Spiderman films, directed by Sam Raimi, Spiderman was played by which actor? Alamy Andrew Garfield Tobey Maguire

Tom Holland Jake Gyllenhaal Who is the main villain in the 2004 film, Spider-Man 2? Green Goblin Sandman

Doctor Octopus Venom How many Marvel films have been released since the Marvel Cinematic Universe was started? Alamy 9 15

27 35 How many new Marvel films are slated for release in 2022? 1 2

3 4