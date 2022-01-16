Quiz: How much do you know about superheroes?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ON 16 JANUARY 1939, the first Superman comic strip was published in a US newspaper, helping to launch the superhero genre of fiction that has kept people enthralled for almost 100 years.
While Superman first appeared as part of the Action Comics series, this marked the first time the hero made an appearance in a newspaper comic strip.
The creation of Superman has led to the creation of hundreds of superheroes and supervillains, with comic books, films and TV shows about them dominating pop culture in recent years.
With this in mind, give our quiz on some of the most iconic superheroes a go!
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)