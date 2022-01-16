#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 16 January 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about superheroes?

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s tonight’s quiz!

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
6 minutes ago 1,038 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5651295
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
ON 16 JANUARY 1939, the first Superman comic strip was published in a US newspaper, helping to launch the superhero genre of fiction that has kept people enthralled for almost 100 years.

While Superman first appeared as part of the Action Comics series, this marked the first time the hero made an appearance in a newspaper comic strip.

The creation of Superman has led to the creation of hundreds of superheroes and supervillains, with comic books, films and TV shows about them dominating pop culture in recent years.

With this in mind, give our quiz on some of the most iconic superheroes a go!

In what year was the first Action Comics published?
Alamy
1924
1931

1938
1945
How many live-action, theatrical release films has Superman appeared in?
Alamy
3
9

16
21
What name does Superman use on Planet Earth?
Alamy
Peter Parker
Bruce Wayne

John Mann
Clark Kent
Who played Superman in the 2013 reboot of the series, Man of Steel?
Alamy
Kevin Costner
Ben Affleck

Henry Cavill
Leonardo Di Caprio
Onto other superheroes now: What city is Batman tasked with protecting?
New York City
Metropolis

Gotham City
Philidelphia
Which of these Batman villains are NOT real characters?
Kite Man
Polka Dot Man

Army Man
The Penguin
In the early-2000s Spiderman films, directed by Sam Raimi, Spiderman was played by which actor?
Alamy
Andrew Garfield
Tobey Maguire

Tom Holland
Jake Gyllenhaal
Who is the main villain in the 2004 film, Spider-Man 2?
Green Goblin
Sandman

Doctor Octopus
Venom
How many Marvel films have been released since the Marvel Cinematic Universe was started?
Alamy
9
15

27
35
How many new Marvel films are slated for release in 2022?
1
2

3
4
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtely Awful
Share your result:

