Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 24 June 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Alamy Stock Photo Taylor Swift
# Test Yourself
Quiz: How well do you know the music of Taylor Swift?
The pop star will be performing at the Aviva Stadium on 28 and 29 June next year.
4.1k
6
1 hour ago

IRISH SWIFTIES REJOICED this week when it was revealed that Taylor Swift would be coming to Dublin on her Eras tour.

The pop star will be performing at the Aviva Stadium on 28 and 29 June next year.

Tickets for the concerts went on sale on Friday.

The Eras tour is an homage to Swift’s entire musical career, from her early days as a teenage country artist to her more recent work.

But how well do you know her music?

What is the name of Taylor Swift's first album?
Alamy
Love Story
Taylor Swift

Lover
Speak Now
From which of Swift's songs are these lyrics: 'I never miss a beat. I'm lightning on my feet'?
Alamy Stock Photo
Blank Space
Bad Blood

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Shake It Off
Which of Swift's albums has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it her biggest-selling record?
Alamy Stock Photo
Reputation
1989

Red
Folklore
Leonardo DiCaprio is mentioned in the lyrics of which of Swift's songs?
Alamy Stock Photo
Bad Blood
You Belong With Me

The Man
You Need to Calm Down
Finish this lyric from Swift's song Exile: 'I think I've seen this film before and I...'?
Alamy Stock Photo
Didn't like the ending
Just can't keep pretending

Think it's never-ending
Want a refund
Which of these months is the name of a song on Evermore, Swift's ninth studio album which was released in 2020?
Alamy Stock Photo
May
August

September
December
Which song on Swift's re-recorded Red album did she release a 10-minute version of in 2021?
Alamy Stock Photo
Begin Again
I Knew You Were Trouble

22
All Too Well
Who did Swift duet with for her songs Everything Has Changed and End Game?
Alamy Stock Photo
Ed Sheeran
Brendon Urie

Phoebe Bridgers
Haim
What's the last track on Taylor Swift's album Folklore?
Alamy Stock Photo
Betty
Seven

Hoax
Peace
And finally, which Irish county is mentioned in a song on Taylor Swift's album Midnights?
Alamy Stock Photo
Galway
Wicklow

Kildare
Dublin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     