Quiz: How well do you know the music of Taylor Swift?

IRISH SWIFTIES REJOICED this week when it was revealed that Taylor Swift would be coming to Dublin on her Eras tour.

The pop star will be performing at the Aviva Stadium on 28 and 29 June next year.

Tickets for the concerts went on sale on Friday.

The Eras tour is an homage to Swift’s entire musical career, from her early days as a teenage country artist to her more recent work.

But how well do you know her music?

What is the name of Taylor Swift's first album? Alamy Love Story Taylor Swift

Lover Speak Now From which of Swift's songs are these lyrics: 'I never miss a beat. I'm lightning on my feet'? Alamy Stock Photo Blank Space Bad Blood

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together Shake It Off Which of Swift's albums has sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it her biggest-selling record? Alamy Stock Photo Reputation 1989

Red Folklore Leonardo DiCaprio is mentioned in the lyrics of which of Swift's songs? Alamy Stock Photo Bad Blood You Belong With Me

The Man You Need to Calm Down Finish this lyric from Swift's song Exile: 'I think I've seen this film before and I...'? Alamy Stock Photo Didn't like the ending Just can't keep pretending

Think it's never-ending Want a refund Which of these months is the name of a song on Evermore, Swift's ninth studio album which was released in 2020? Alamy Stock Photo May August

September December Which song on Swift's re-recorded Red album did she release a 10-minute version of in 2021? Alamy Stock Photo Begin Again I Knew You Were Trouble

22 All Too Well Who did Swift duet with for her songs Everything Has Changed and End Game? Alamy Stock Photo Ed Sheeran Brendon Urie

Phoebe Bridgers Haim What's the last track on Taylor Swift's album Folklore? Alamy Stock Photo Betty Seven

Hoax Peace And finally, which Irish county is mentioned in a song on Taylor Swift's album Midnights? Alamy Stock Photo Galway Wicklow

Kildare Dublin Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share