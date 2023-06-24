Quiz: How well do you know the music of Taylor Swift?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IRISH SWIFTIES REJOICED this week when it was revealed that Taylor Swift would be coming to Dublin on her Eras tour.
The pop star will be performing at the Aviva Stadium on 28 and 29 June next year.
Tickets for the concerts went on sale on Friday.
The Eras tour is an homage to Swift’s entire musical career, from her early days as a teenage country artist to her more recent work.
But how well do you know her music?
