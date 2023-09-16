Advertisement

# Quiz
Quiz: Do you know who these TDs are?
There’s 160 of them, but you just need to get these 10 right to ace the quiz.
6.2k
20
51 minutes ago

TDs. THERE’S 160 of them (soon to rise 174 after the next election).

The current batch are due to return to the Dáil next week after the summer recess.

But with the long break – not to mention all the chopping and changing over the years as seats are won and lost – do you think you can remember who’s who?

48 TDs joined the Dáil for the first time after the last election. Here’s a list of just four of them - but which is shown in the photo?
Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
Jennifer Murnane O'Connor
Mairéad Farrell

Neasa Hourigan
Patricia Ryan
The four TDs listed below hold the four seats of the Cork East constituency - which one is in the photo?
Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
Pat Buckley
James O’Connor

Seán Sherlock
David Stanton
And how about these five that represent Donegal - who is photographed?
Sasko Lazorov/RollingNews.ie
Pearse Doherty
Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

Charlie McConalogue
Joe McHugh

Thomas Pringle
And of the TDs from Cavan-Monaghan, who is this?
Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
Matt Carthy
Heather Humphreys

Brendan Smith
Pauline Tully

Niamh Smyth
Here’s a list of four Sinn Féin TDs - do you recognise the TD in the photo?
Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie
Sorca Clarke
Rose Conway-Walsh

Réada Cronin
Claire Kerrane
How about from Fine Gael - who’s this?
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Jennifer Carroll MacNeill
Emer Higgins

Josepha Madigan
Hildegarde Naughton
Can you tell your Soc Dems from your Labour TDs? Who’s in this photo?
Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
Gary Gannon
Cian O’Callaghan

Duncan Smith
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin
Which of these Independent TDs is shown in the photo?
Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Cathal Berry
Seán Canney

Michael Collins
Peter Fitzpatrick
These four TDs are among the longest-serving - surely you can tell them apart? Who's this?
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Richard Bruton
Willie O’Dea

Bernard Durkan
Brendan Howlin
And finally, which Healy-Rae is in focus here?
Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie
Michael Healy-Rae
Danny Healy-Rae
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

 

