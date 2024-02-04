Quiz: Do you know these famous Brigids, Bridgets and Brigittes?

IN CASE YOU’VE forgotten, Ireland’s newest bank holiday is tomorrow.

The February date was chosen in 2022 to mark the traditional Gaelic festival of Imbolg, but it also marks St Brigid’s Day.

Advertisement

But how many other famous Brigids, Bridgets and Brigittes do you know?

Let's start with the saint herself. She may be known as Brigid of Kildare, but where was St Brigid born? Alamy Doolin, Co Clare Dundalk, Co Louth

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Dingle, Co Kerry Bridget Fonda was one of the biggest stars of the 90s. Which of these Quentin Tarantino films did she appear in? Alamy Reservoir Dogs Pulp Fiction

From Dusk Till Dawn Jackie Brown This is Bridget Bishop. For which of these things is she remembered? Alamy She was the first woman to ride in a hot air balloon She was the last woman to be executed in the UK

She was the first person to be executed for witchcraft during the Salem witch trials She is credited with inventing the life raft Brigitte Bardot was a hugely popular actress back in the 50s and 60s, but she went from acting to activism in the 1970s. What cause is her foundation dedicated to? Alamy Climate change Education

Child welfare Animal welfare Bridget Elizabeth Dowling was born in Dublin in 1891. Which of these notorious figures was her brother-in-law? Alamy Adolf Hitler Joseph Stalin

Benito Mussolini Nicolae Ceaușescu Brigitte Nielsen appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky film that saw Balboa take on Ivan Drago. But which number in the series was this movie? Alamy Rocky III Rocky IV

Rocky V Rocky Balboa Now for a fictional Bridget - which song plays during this opening credits scene in the first Bridget Jones's Diary film? Alamy Holding Out For A Hero I'm Every Woman

Respect All By Myself Staying with fictional Bridgets, in RTÉ's comedy series Bridget and Eamon, how many children does the couple have? RTÉ None Four

Six to eight Eleven What type of art is English painter Bridget Riley best known for? Alamy Optical art Pop art

De Stijl Futurism Finally, true or false: there has never been a TD in the Dáil called Bridget? Alamy True False Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share