Advertisement
Test Yourself

Quiz: Do you know these famous Brigids, Bridgets and Brigittes?

Tomorrow’s bank holiday will mark St Brigid’s Day.
7
3.5k
52 minutes ago

IN CASE YOU’VE forgotten, Ireland’s newest bank holiday is tomorrow. 

The February date was chosen in 2022 to mark the traditional Gaelic festival of Imbolg, but it also marks St Brigid’s Day. 

But how many other famous Brigids, Bridgets and Brigittes do you know? 

Let's start with the saint herself. She may be known as Brigid of Kildare, but where was St Brigid born?
Alamy
Doolin, Co Clare
Dundalk, Co Louth

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Dingle, Co Kerry
Bridget Fonda was one of the biggest stars of the 90s. Which of these Quentin Tarantino films did she appear in?
Alamy
Reservoir Dogs
Pulp Fiction

From Dusk Till Dawn
Jackie Brown
This is Bridget Bishop. For which of these things is she remembered?
Alamy
She was the first woman to ride in a hot air balloon
She was the last woman to be executed in the UK

She was the first person to be executed for witchcraft during the Salem witch trials
She is credited with inventing the life raft
Brigitte Bardot was a hugely popular actress back in the 50s and 60s, but she went from acting to activism in the 1970s. What cause is her foundation dedicated to?
Alamy
Climate change
Education

Child welfare
Animal welfare
Bridget Elizabeth Dowling was born in Dublin in 1891. Which of these notorious figures was her brother-in-law?
Alamy
Adolf Hitler
Joseph Stalin

Benito Mussolini
Nicolae Ceaușescu
Brigitte Nielsen appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky film that saw Balboa take on Ivan Drago. But which number in the series was this movie?
Alamy
Rocky III
Rocky IV

Rocky V
Rocky Balboa
Now for a fictional Bridget - which song plays during this opening credits scene in the first Bridget Jones's Diary film?
Alamy
Holding Out For A Hero
I'm Every Woman

Respect
All By Myself
Staying with fictional Bridgets, in RTÉ's comedy series Bridget and Eamon, how many children does the couple have?
RTÉ
None
Four

Six to eight
Eleven
What type of art is English painter Bridget Riley best known for?
Alamy
Optical art
Pop art

De Stijl
Futurism
Finally, true or false: there has never been a TD in the Dáil called Bridget?
Alamy
True
False
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     