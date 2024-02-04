Quiz: Do you know these famous Brigids, Bridgets and Brigittes?

IN CASE YOU’VE forgotten, Ireland’s newest bank holiday is tomorrow.
The February date was chosen in 2022 to mark the traditional Gaelic festival of Imbolg, but it also marks St Brigid’s Day.
But how many other famous Brigids, Bridgets and Brigittes do you know?
Let's start with the saint herself. She may be known as Brigid of Kildare, but where was St Brigid born?
Doolin, Co Clare
Dundalk, Co Louth
Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Dingle, Co Kerry
Bridget Fonda was one of the biggest stars of the 90s. Which of these Quentin Tarantino films did she appear in?
Reservoir Dogs
Pulp Fiction
From Dusk Till Dawn
Jackie Brown
This is Bridget Bishop. For which of these things is she remembered?
She was the first woman to ride in a hot air balloon
She was the last woman to be executed in the UK
She was the first person to be executed for witchcraft during the Salem witch trials
She is credited with inventing the life raft
Brigitte Bardot was a hugely popular actress back in the 50s and 60s, but she went from acting to activism in the 1970s. What cause is her foundation dedicated to?
Climate change
Education
Child welfare
Animal welfare
Bridget Elizabeth Dowling was born in Dublin in 1891. Which of these notorious figures was her brother-in-law?
Adolf Hitler
Joseph Stalin
Benito Mussolini
Nicolae Ceaușescu
Brigitte Nielsen appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone in the Rocky film that saw Balboa take on Ivan Drago. But which number in the series was this movie?
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rocky Balboa
Now for a fictional Bridget - which song plays during this opening credits scene in the first Bridget Jones's Diary film?
Holding Out For A Hero
I'm Every Woman
Respect
All By Myself
Staying with fictional Bridgets, in RTÉ's comedy series Bridget and Eamon, how many children does the couple have?
None
Four
Six to eight
Eleven
What type of art is English painter Bridget Riley best known for?
Optical art
Pop art
De Stijl
Futurism
Finally, true or false: there has never been a TD in the Dáil called Bridget?
True
False
