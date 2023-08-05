Quiz: Can you identify these festivals from the bad weather photos?

THOUSANDS OF REVELLERS have descended on Curraghmore House in Waterford as All Together Now festival kicked off yesterday.

Loyle Carner and Jessie Ware performed last night, with Jamie xx, Caribou, Iggy Pop and more set to play over the Bank Holiday weekend.

One thing that festival-goers won’t enjoy is the weather, which will be mixed at best with sunny spells and scattered showers to continue until Sunday.

Rain and mud at festivals is nothing unusual though, and frequent attendees will have prepared with rain ponchos and wellies to get them through the weekend.

But how familiar are you with this? Can you identify these muddy festivals from the photos?

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and The Arctic Monkeys headlined this Irish festival last year. Which one was it? Alamy All Together Now Electric Picnic

Cork Jazz Festival TradFest Coldplay and Adele were two of the headliners at this UK festival in 2016 - which one? Alamy Green Man Bestival

Glastonbury Isle of Wight Festival The Killers headlined this Irish festival that these revellers attended all the way back in 2007. Any guesses? RollingNews.ie Oxegen Live At The Marquee

Life Festival Belsonic Which festival might these guys be at in 2002? The Prodigy, The Foo Fighters and Oasis all played there that year. Alamy

Witnness This festival took place in Scotland from 1994 until it announced it was taking a break in 2016. Which festival is it? Alamy Creamfields Latitude

V Festival T in the Park There festival-goers are getting ready for a rain shower at Tomorrowland festival. In which European country is this festival held? Alamy Germany The Netherlands

Hungary Belgium Moving away from music, which 'festival' are these people attending? RollingNews.ie The Rose of Tralee Seachtain na Gaeilge

National Ploughing Championships Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival Finally, these racegoers are trying to shelter from the rain at the UK Grand National. Which racecourse is the festival held at? Alamy Cheltenham Epsom

Aintree Newmarket Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share