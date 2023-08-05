Quiz: Can you identify these festivals from the bad weather photos?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THOUSANDS OF REVELLERS have descended on Curraghmore House in Waterford as All Together Now festival kicked off yesterday.
Loyle Carner and Jessie Ware performed last night, with Jamie xx, Caribou, Iggy Pop and more set to play over the Bank Holiday weekend.
One thing that festival-goers won’t enjoy is the weather, which will be mixed at best with sunny spells and scattered showers to continue until Sunday.
Rain and mud at festivals is nothing unusual though, and frequent attendees will have prepared with rain ponchos and wellies to get them through the weekend.
But how familiar are you with this? Can you identify these muddy festivals from the photos?
