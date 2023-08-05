Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# let's get down to quizness
Quiz: Can you identify these festivals from the bad weather photos?
All Together Now festival kicked off yesterday, and there’s more rain on the way.
2.5k
0
27 minutes ago

THOUSANDS OF REVELLERS have descended on Curraghmore House in Waterford as All Together Now festival kicked off yesterday.

Loyle Carner and Jessie Ware performed last night, with Jamie xx, Caribou, Iggy Pop and more set to play over the Bank Holiday weekend. 

One thing that festival-goers won’t enjoy is the weather, which will be mixed at best with sunny spells and scattered showers to continue until Sunday.

Rain and mud at festivals is nothing unusual though, and frequent attendees will have prepared with rain ponchos and wellies to get them through the weekend.

But how familiar are you with this? Can you identify these muddy festivals from the photos?

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and The Arctic Monkeys headlined this Irish festival last year. Which one was it?
Alamy
All Together Now
Electric Picnic

Cork Jazz Festival
TradFest
Coldplay and Adele were two of the headliners at this UK festival in 2016 - which one?
Alamy
Green Man
Bestival

Glastonbury
Isle of Wight Festival
The Killers headlined this Irish festival that these revellers attended all the way back in 2007. Any guesses?
RollingNews.ie
Oxegen
Live At The Marquee

Life Festival
Belsonic
Which festival might these guys be at in 2002? The Prodigy, The Foo Fighters and Oasis all played there that year.
Alamy

Witnness
This festival took place in Scotland from 1994 until it announced it was taking a break in 2016. Which festival is it?
Alamy
Creamfields
Latitude

V Festival
T in the Park
There festival-goers are getting ready for a rain shower at Tomorrowland festival. In which European country is this festival held?
Alamy
Germany
The Netherlands

Hungary
Belgium
Moving away from music, which 'festival' are these people attending?
RollingNews.ie
The Rose of Tralee
Seachtain na Gaeilge

National Ploughing Championships
Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival
Finally, these racegoers are trying to shelter from the rain at the UK Grand National. Which racecourse is the festival held at?
Alamy
Cheltenham
Epsom

Aintree
Newmarket
Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
