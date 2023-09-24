Advertisement

# Test Yourself
Quiz: How well do you know these long-running TV characters?
Test your knowledge of these famous telly faces.
9.1k
7
1 hour ago

FRASIER IS BACK.

After an almost 20-year absence, a trailer for a reboot of the US sitcom was released last week which sees Dr Frasier Crane return to Boston with “new challenges to face and an old dream or two to fulfill”. 

The character was beloved by audiences in the original show. 

But how well do you know these other long-running TV characters? Test your knowledge, and let us know who your favourite long-time character is in the comments.

We'll start with an easy one - which Star Trek character has Patrick Stewart played over the last few decades in numerous shows and revivals?
Alamy
Jean-Luc Picard
Spock

Admiral James T. Kirk
Worf
Angela Lansbury played Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote for 12 seasons. What was Jessica's job before she became a mystery writer?
Alamy
English teacher
Lawyer

Detective
Reporter
Captain Benjamin Franklin “Hawkeye” Pierce was the chief surgeon in M*A*S*H. But how did he get his nickname?
CBS
He had really good eyesight
He was really good at shooting a gun

His father gave it to him from his favourite book
He was from Iowa, the Hawkeye State
Mick Lally played Miley 'Well, holy God' Byrne in the classic Irish drama Glenroe. With which other character did Miley infamously have an affair with?
RTÉ
Terry Killeen
Mary Moran

Teasy McDaid
Fidelma Kelly
The character of The Doctor has been played by several actors since Doctor Who first aired in 1963. Which actress was the first woman to take on the role?
Alamy
Billie Piper
Jodie Whittaker

Talulah Riley
Jenna Coleman
James Gandolfini played Tony Soprano in what is widely considered to be one of the greatest TV shows ever made. Tony was a mob boss, but what was his official job?
Alamy
Interior decorator
Stockbroker

Waste management consultant
Varsity athlete
Aisling O'Neill has played Carol Foley in Irish soap Fair City for over 20 years. Which local business in Carrigstown does Carol not own?
RTÉ
The cab office
The Station bar

The cab office
The salon
Homer Simpson first graced our screens in 1987 and has since become one of TV's most beloved characters. Which of these jobs has Homer never had?
Alamy
Astronaut
Bodyguard

Chiropractor
Farmer

Navy Reservist
Ordained minister

Real estate agent
Sanitation commissioner
William Roache has played Ken Barlow in Coronation Street since it was first broadcast in 1960. In the show, how many times has Ken been married?
Alamy
Only once
Four times

Five times
Six times
Larry Hagman portrayed J.R. Ewing for 13 years in the original US series Dallas. Who was revealed to have shot J.R. in the show's most famous storyline?
Alamy
Sue Ellen Ewing
Cliff Barnes

Kristin Shepard
Bobby Ewing
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

