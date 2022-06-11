#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 11 June 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Neighbours?

The long-running soap opera will be gone from our screens.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 10:00 PM
19 minutes ago 1,737 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787493

THE FAMOUS AUSTRALIAN soap will be ending this summer after 37 years on air.

It launched the careers of some big name actors, but filmed its last scenes yesterday after getting the axe for budgetary reasons.

The last ever episode will air on RTÉ2 on 3 August, but if you can’t wait that long why don’t you show off how much you know about Neighbours?

The show has racked up a lot of episodes in almost four decades, having more than both Eastenders and Emmerdale. But how many exactly?
13,621
8,844

5,938
1,230
Plenty of famous cast members from years gone by are set to return for the finale, but which of these actors will fans NOT be seeing?
Chris Hemsworth
Kylie Minogue

Guy Pearce
Jason Donovan
What was the name of Margot Robbie's character when she made her screen breakthrough on Neighbours between 2008 and 2011?
Charlene Robinson
Lauren Carpenter

Elly Conway
Donna Freedman
Which former actress from the show sang the most recent Neighbours opening theme?
Kylie Minogue
Natalie Imbruglia

Bonnie Anderson
Jackie Woodburne
Which of these limited series is NOT an official Neighbours spin-off?
Neighbours vs Aliens
Neighbours vs Zombies

Neighbours vs Time Travel
Neighbours: Roadtrip
In one of the more bizarre moments of the show, a beloved Labrador is seen having a dream where he gets married to a collie. What was his name?
Buster
Cooper

Bouncer
Charlie
Who is the longest serving cast member of Neighbours?
Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson
Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy

Tom Oliver as Lou Carpenter
Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy
Which of these celebs was allegedly a mega-fan of the show before they passed away?
Heath Ledger
Princess Diana

Margaret Thatcher
Philip Seymour Hoffman
What was the name of one of the show's biggest villians in the 80s?
Mrs Angel
Mrs Axel

Mrs Mangel
Mrs Mangrow
Last but not least, what is the name of the fictional street where the show takes place?
Ramsay Street
Oliver Street

Bourdain Street
Fieri Street
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Kylie Mi-not too bad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Sounds like you could need a good neighbour
That's just awful
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Margot-lutely Obsessed!
You might be watching a bit too much
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie