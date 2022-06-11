Quiz: How much do you know about Neighbours?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
THE FAMOUS AUSTRALIAN soap will be ending this summer after 37 years on air.
It launched the careers of some big name actors, but filmed its last scenes yesterday after getting the axe for budgetary reasons.
The last ever episode will air on RTÉ2 on 3 August, but if you can’t wait that long why don’t you show off how much you know about Neighbours?
