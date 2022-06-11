Quiz: How much do you know about Neighbours?

THE FAMOUS AUSTRALIAN soap will be ending this summer after 37 years on air.

It launched the careers of some big name actors, but filmed its last scenes yesterday after getting the axe for budgetary reasons.

The last ever episode will air on RTÉ2 on 3 August, but if you can’t wait that long why don’t you show off how much you know about Neighbours?

The show has racked up a lot of episodes in almost four decades, having more than both Eastenders and Emmerdale. But how many exactly? 13,621 8,844

5,938 1,230 Plenty of famous cast members from years gone by are set to return for the finale, but which of these actors will fans NOT be seeing? Chris Hemsworth Kylie Minogue

Guy Pearce Jason Donovan What was the name of Margot Robbie's character when she made her screen breakthrough on Neighbours between 2008 and 2011? Charlene Robinson Lauren Carpenter

Elly Conway Donna Freedman Which former actress from the show sang the most recent Neighbours opening theme? Kylie Minogue Natalie Imbruglia

Bonnie Anderson Jackie Woodburne Which of these limited series is NOT an official Neighbours spin-off? Neighbours vs Aliens Neighbours vs Zombies

Neighbours vs Time Travel Neighbours: Roadtrip In one of the more bizarre moments of the show, a beloved Labrador is seen having a dream where he gets married to a collie. What was his name? Buster Cooper

Bouncer Charlie Who is the longest serving cast member of Neighbours? Stefan Dennis as Paul Robinson Alan Fletcher as Karl Kennedy

Tom Oliver as Lou Carpenter Jackie Woodburne as Susan Kennedy Which of these celebs was allegedly a mega-fan of the show before they passed away? Heath Ledger Princess Diana

Margaret Thatcher Philip Seymour Hoffman What was the name of one of the show's biggest villians in the 80s? Mrs Angel Mrs Axel

Mrs Mangel Mrs Mangrow Last but not least, what is the name of the fictional street where the show takes place? Ramsay Street Oliver Street

