Quiz: How well do you know The Simpsons Christmas specials?

THE SIMPSONS HAVE been entertaining us since the first episode of the animated sitcom aired in 1989 – but did you know that this episode was Christmas-themed?

‘Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire’ sees Homer getting a job as Santa after Marge has to spend all the family’s Christmas present money getting Bart’s tattoo removed.

After 34 seasons, the show has produced over 20 Christmas specials starring Springfield’s favourite family.

Let’s see if you can remember some of them.

In 'Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire', Homer works as a mall Santa when he doesn't get his Christmas bonus. But how much does he get paid for being Santa? 20th Century Fox $13 $45

$62 $200 'She Of Little Faith' sees Lisa search for a new religion after Mr Burns commercialises the Christian church. Which faith does she convert to? 20th Century Fox Judaism Hinduism

Islam Buddhism In 'Marge Be Not Proud', which video game does Bart try to steal from the Try-N-Save? 20th Century Fox Dingo Dash Bonestorm

Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge Grand Theft Walrus In 'Grift of the Magi', this was the toy that every kid in Springfield wanted to have. What was it called? 20th Century Fox Mrs Fun Fungus

Funzo Attila the Fun In 'Skinner's Sense of Snow', the kids of Springfield Elementary get snowed in the day before Christmas break. What is the name of the school hamster that helps to save the day? 20th Century Fox Snowball Blinky

Superdude Nibbles In 'Miracle on Evergreen Terrace', what does Bart do to make sure he wakes up early on Christmas morning? 20th Century Fox He sets six alarm clocks He has Milhouse call him on their Krusty the Clown Walkie-Talkies

He drinks 12 glasses of water the night before He stays up all night Which singer makes an appearance as Moe's girlfriend in 'The Fight Before Christmas'? 20th Century Fox Lady Gaga Katy Perry

Mariah Carey Bette Midler What is the name of this Grinch-like character that appears in 'Kill Gil, Volumes I & II' threatening to steal the holiday cheer at Krusty’s Kristmas On Ice show? 20th Century Fox The Grumple The Grouch

The Green Demon The Grumbler When Gil gets fired as the mall Santa in 'Kill Gil, Volumes I & II‎', the Simpsons let him stay with them for Christmas. How long does he end up staying? 20th Century Fox 3 weeks 5 months

11 months 2 years In 'Dude, Where's My Ranch?', Homer plans to write a Christmas carol and ends up writing a hit song called Everybody Hates - who? 20th Century Fox Santa Claus Ned Flanders

Patty and Selma Frank Grimes After Homer forgets to get Marge a present and all the stores are closed in 'Simpsons Christmas Stories', what gift does Marge give to Homer? 20th Century Fox A year's supply of Duff beer A box of festive doughnuts

A Christmas jumper A gift for him to give to her (because she knew he would forget) Finally, 'Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire' saw the Simpsons' dog join the family. What is his name? 20th Century Fox Santa's Little Helper Santos L. Halper

You scored out of ! Woo Hoo! You are so smart! S-M-R-T! I mean S-M-A-R-T! You scored out of ! Excellent! Not perfect, but almost. Bravo. You scored out of ! Meh Not too bad, not too good. A perfectly cromulent score. You scored out of ! Ay, caramba! You need to watch more Simpsons Christmas specials. You scored out of ! D'oh! Worst. Score. Ever.