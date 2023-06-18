Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know The Beatles' number one hits?
Paul McCartney turns 81 today.
1.5k
0
20 minutes ago

PAUL MCCARTNEY HAS turned 81 today. 

Earlier this week, McCartney told the BBC that a “final Beatles record”, created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), will be released later this year.

The Beatles – Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.

McCartney did not name the song that has been recorded but according to the BBC it is likely to be a 1978 Lennon composition called Now And Then.

So, with The Beatles in the news this week, let’s test your knowledge of their UK number one hits…

Which Beatles song was their first UK number one hit?
Alamy Stock Photo
I Want To Hold Your Hand
I Feel Fine

Cant Buy Me Love
From Me To You
How many UK number one songs did The Beatles have in total?
Alamy Stock Photo
14
23

17
9
In what year did The Beatles achieve their last UK number one song with The Ballad of John and Yoko?
Alamy Stock Photo
1968
1969

1970
1971
The Beatles were required to pay royalties after playing a sample from which piece of music in their UK number one All You Need Is Love?
Alamy Stock Photo
She Loves You (by The Beatles)
La Marseillaise

In The Mood by Glen Miller
I Can't Get No (Satisfaction)
What year was number one hit Hello, Goodbye by The Beatles released as a single?
Alamy Stock Photo
1967
1965

1963
1969
Which of these songs did not reach number one in the UK charts?
Alamy Stock Photo
Ticket To Ride
Strawberry Fields Forever/Penny Lane

Lady Madonna
Can't Buy Me Love
Help! reached number one in the UK in 1965. Finish these lyrics: "Help me if you can, I'm feeling down...
Alamy Stock Photo
And I do appreciate you being you"
And I do appreciate you being in town"

And I do appreciate you being sound"
And I do appreciate you being ‘round"
In the lyrics of number one hit Get Back by The Beatles, which location is mentioned as the place Jojo left his home to go to?
Alamy Stock Photo
Los Angeles
Texas

Arizona
Chicago
In total, how many weeks did The Beatles spend in the Number 1 spot in the UK charts?
Alamy Stock Photo
34
56

65
92
And finally... the song Hey Jude hit number one in 1968. How does the song finish?
Alamy Stock Photo
Naa na na na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude...
Naa na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude...

Naa na na na na na na, na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude...
Naa na na na na, hey Jude
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
