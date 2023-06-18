Quiz: How well do you know The Beatles' number one hits?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
PAUL MCCARTNEY HAS turned 81 today.
Earlier this week, McCartney told the BBC that a “final Beatles record”, created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), will be released later this year.
The Beatles – Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.
McCartney did not name the song that has been recorded but according to the BBC it is likely to be a 1978 Lennon composition called Now And Then.
So, with The Beatles in the news this week, let’s test your knowledge of their UK number one hits…
