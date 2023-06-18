Quiz: How well do you know The Beatles' number one hits?

PAUL MCCARTNEY HAS turned 81 today.

Earlier this week, McCartney told the BBC that a “final Beatles record”, created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), will be released later this year.

The Beatles – Lennon, McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.

McCartney did not name the song that has been recorded but according to the BBC it is likely to be a 1978 Lennon composition called Now And Then.

So, with The Beatles in the news this week, let’s test your knowledge of their UK number one hits…

Which Beatles song was their first UK number one hit? Alamy Stock Photo I Want To Hold Your Hand I Feel Fine

Cant Buy Me Love From Me To You How many UK number one songs did The Beatles have in total? Alamy Stock Photo 14 23

17 9 In what year did The Beatles achieve their last UK number one song with The Ballad of John and Yoko? Alamy Stock Photo 1968 1969

1970 1971 The Beatles were required to pay royalties after playing a sample from which piece of music in their UK number one All You Need Is Love? Alamy Stock Photo She Loves You (by The Beatles) La Marseillaise

In The Mood by Glen Miller I Can't Get No (Satisfaction) What year was number one hit Hello, Goodbye by The Beatles released as a single? Alamy Stock Photo 1967 1965

1963 1969 Which of these songs did not reach number one in the UK charts? Alamy Stock Photo Ticket To Ride Strawberry Fields Forever/Penny Lane

Lady Madonna Can't Buy Me Love Help! reached number one in the UK in 1965. Finish these lyrics: "Help me if you can, I'm feeling down... Alamy Stock Photo And I do appreciate you being you" And I do appreciate you being in town"

And I do appreciate you being sound" And I do appreciate you being ‘round" In the lyrics of number one hit Get Back by The Beatles, which location is mentioned as the place Jojo left his home to go to? Alamy Stock Photo Los Angeles Texas

Arizona Chicago In total, how many weeks did The Beatles spend in the Number 1 spot in the UK charts? Alamy Stock Photo 34 56

65 92 And finally... the song Hey Jude hit number one in 1968. How does the song finish? Alamy Stock Photo Naa na na na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude... Naa na na na na, na na na na, hey Jude...

