Quiz: How much do you know about lost things?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
WHETHER IT’S OUR car keys or a rugby world cup quarter final, we have a tendency to lose things here in Ireland.
We even have a saint for such things when needed.
Let’s have a quiz regarding lost things and see how we do.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site