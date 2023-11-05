Advertisement

Sunday 5 November 2023
Quiz: How much do you know about lost things?
WHETHER IT’S OUR car keys or a rugby world cup quarter final, we have a tendency to lose things here in Ireland.

We even have a saint for such things when needed.

Let’s have a quiz regarding lost things and see how we do.

The football World Cup trophy went missing in 1966 but was later recovered in time for that year's tournament in England. How was it found?
Down a Manchester street drain
In a bin outside Wembley Stadium

In a hedge by a dog named Pickles
Jack Charlton found it on the back of the team bus
A hoard of 81 gold coins, dating to the 17th century, were long lost but then found unexpectedly by builders in 2013. Where were they found?
In a chest off Achill Island
Under a pub in Tipperary

In a cranny in the Ha'Penny Bridge
Down a well in Roscommon
The chain of office for the Deputy Mayor of Kilkenny, then Joe Malone, was missing for over a year when it was found in 2018. Where was it found?
In a Dáil lockbox
On a windowsill in St Canice's Cathedral

In a briefcase in his home
Dangling from Rice Bridge in Waterford
Now, a musical interlude. Complete the lyrics of this song: 'I'm tired of goin' 'round 'n' 'round I played the game of love and loss So...'
Alamy Stock Photo
...I'm just gonna shake, I shake it off.
...stop the world I wanna get off with you.

...stop the world and let me off.
...come on and twist a little closer now.
Which treasures went missing from Dublin Castle in 1907 and have been lost forever since?
Alamy Stock Photo
A silver shamrock
The skeletal remains of Red Hugh O'Donnell

A wooden shield said to have been used by Brian Boru
The Crown Jewels of Ireland
Which musician lost out to Mary McAleese in the 1997 presidential election?
Rolling News
Christy Moore
Frances Black

Ronnie Drew
Dana
Football club Sunderland have the longest losing streak in Premier League history. It carried across two separate seasons, starting in 2002 and, after a relegation and promotion, continued upon their return in 2005. How many games did they lose across both seasons?
Alamy Stock Photo
20
9

9
12
Peter O'Toole was nominated multiple times for the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, but was never able to win. How many nominations did he get in total?
Alamy Stock Photo
5
11

8
And if you've lost something and you were to say a prayer, who would it be directed towards?
Alamy Stock Photo
St Brendan
St Brigid

St Francis
St Anthony
Enough time has passed, so it feels safe to ask the following: How many quarter finals have Ireland lost in the Rugby World Cup to date?
Alamy Stock Photo
2
4

6
8
Eoghan Dalton
