Quiz: How well do you know The Truman Show?

The film was put on Netflix last week. How much do you remember?

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
LAST WEEK, THE award-winning 1998 film The Truman Show was added to Netflix. 

Described as “cleverly conceived and brilliantly executed” by the Guardian, the film stars Jim Carrey as the fictional main character in a non-stop reality show he believes to be his life. 

Spoilers are ahead, but test your knowledge if you’ve seen it before. 

What does Truman spot falling out of the sky near the start of the film?
Paramount Pictures
A man
A spotlight

A microphone
A fragment of the (fake) moon
Where is Truman's dream travel destination?
Hawaii
Canada

Fiji
Lanzarote
What is the name of Truman's best friend?
Paramount Pictures
Marvin
Mike

Martin
Marlon
What does Truman’s wife Meryl work as?
Paramount Pictures
Nurse
Surgeon

GP
General manager
What colour is Sylvia’s cardigan which Truman keeps after she leaves?
Paramount Pictures
Blue
Purple

Yellow
Red
Why is Truman afraid of water?
He almost drowned when he was younger
He thought his dad died in a boating accident

His thought his mother died in a boating accident
He was kidnapped at sea as a child
When Truman starts to figure things out, what pattern does he spot repeatedly passing by?
Paramount Pictures
Woman with flowers, man with baby, salesman on bike
Dented VW Beetle, man with baby, woman on bike

Woman on bike, man with flowers, dented VW Beetle
Man with flowers, woman with baby, couple with dog
Which of these did The Truman Show director Peter Weir also direct?
Dead Poets Society
Mrs. Doubtfire

Dumb and Dumber
Groundhog Day
What happens near the end when Truman tries to leave on a boat?
Paramount Pictures
He doesn't know how to sail
The creator makes it pour rain

He gives up and goes home
He swims instead
What are the last words Christof says to Truman before he leaves?
Paramount Pictures
Now is your chance, Truman
Please don't leave me

This isn't how this show ends, I won't allow it
Say something Goddamnit, you’re on television
