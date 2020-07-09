Quiz: How well do you know The Truman Show?

LAST WEEK, THE award-winning 1998 film The Truman Show was added to Netflix.

Described as “cleverly conceived and brilliantly executed” by the Guardian, the film stars Jim Carrey as the fictional main character in a non-stop reality show he believes to be his life.

Spoilers are ahead, but test your knowledge if you’ve seen it before.

What does Truman spot falling out of the sky near the start of the film? Paramount Pictures A man A spotlight

A microphone A fragment of the (fake) moon Where is Truman's dream travel destination? Hawaii Canada

Fiji Lanzarote What is the name of Truman's best friend? Paramount Pictures Marvin Mike

Martin Marlon What does Truman’s wife Meryl work as? Paramount Pictures Nurse Surgeon

GP General manager What colour is Sylvia’s cardigan which Truman keeps after she leaves? Paramount Pictures Blue Purple

Yellow Red Why is Truman afraid of water? He almost drowned when he was younger He thought his dad died in a boating accident

His thought his mother died in a boating accident He was kidnapped at sea as a child When Truman starts to figure things out, what pattern does he spot repeatedly passing by? Paramount Pictures Woman with flowers, man with baby, salesman on bike Dented VW Beetle, man with baby, woman on bike

Woman on bike, man with flowers, dented VW Beetle Man with flowers, woman with baby, couple with dog Which of these did The Truman Show director Peter Weir also direct? Dead Poets Society Mrs. Doubtfire

Dumb and Dumber Groundhog Day What happens near the end when Truman tries to leave on a boat? Paramount Pictures He doesn't know how to sail The creator makes it pour rain

He gives up and goes home He swims instead What are the last words Christof says to Truman before he leaves? Paramount Pictures Now is your chance, Truman Please don't leave me

This isn't how this show ends, I won't allow it Say something Goddamnit, you’re on television Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Woof! Well done Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Good job Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are you doing? Better luck next time Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Not the best Hard luck Share your result: Share