Sunday 9 July 2023
# Test Yourself
Quiz: How much do you know about threads?
The app of the same name was launched as a rival to Twitter this week.
4.8k
5
57 minutes ago

THREADS BECAME THE fastest-downloaded app ever this week. 

It might sound like somewhere to learn how to sew, but it was launched by Meta as a rival for Twitter. While not available in the EU yet, the app recorded 10 million active users in the first seven hours of its launch. 

Elon Musk may be feeling thread-ened as he is said to be considering legal action against the platform. The Twitter owner is said to regard it as a stitch-up, saying in a tweet: ”Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

With this in mind, we want to test your knowledge on threads. Don’t get tied up in knots.

When was Meta Threads released?
Alamy
1 July
5 July

6 July
1 January
Which other Meta app do you need in order to use Threads?
Alamy
WhatsApp
Facebook

Instagram
Twitter
Why wasn’t Threads released in the EU?
Alamy
Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t believe in the EU
The Google Play and Apple app stores rejected it for unknown reasons

Meta forgot about us
Privacy concerns
What is a Twitter thread?
Alamy
When a user replies to their own tweet, creating a ‘thread’ of tweets on a similar topic
When a user uploads more than one photo with a tweet

When a user tweets about another person without mentioning them by name
When a group of Twitter users get together and sew
What was Sheryl Crow’s eleventh studio album called?
Alamy
Sheryl Crow
Threads

Meta Threads
Musk Is Running Twitter Into The Ground
True or false: Daniel Day-Lewis won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Phantom Thread?
Alamy
True
False
What did Bart Simpson have written on his butt when he mooned Australia?
20th Century Fox
Tread carefully
Tread the boards

Don't tread on me
Eat my shorts
How many inches are in the unit of measurement one thread?
Alamy
1
54

245
You're making that up
What type of thread is this?
Shutterstock
Silk
Cotton

Denim
Polyester
Finally, another thread-adjacent question - who wrote the poem that contains the line “tread softly because you tread on my dreams”?
Alamy
Seamus Heaney
Alamy
Oscar Wilde

Alamy
WB Yeats
Alamy
Elon Musk
