Quiz: How much do you know about threads?

THREADS BECAME THE fastest-downloaded app ever this week.

It might sound like somewhere to learn how to sew, but it was launched by Meta as a rival for Twitter. While not available in the EU yet, the app recorded 10 million active users in the first seven hours of its launch.

Elon Musk may be feeling thread-ened as he is said to be considering legal action against the platform. The Twitter owner is said to regard it as a stitch-up, saying in a tweet: ”Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

With this in mind, we want to test your knowledge on threads. Don’t get tied up in knots.

When was Meta Threads released? Alamy 1 July 5 July

6 July 1 January Which other Meta app do you need in order to use Threads? Alamy WhatsApp Facebook

Instagram Twitter Why wasn’t Threads released in the EU? Alamy Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t believe in the EU The Google Play and Apple app stores rejected it for unknown reasons

Meta forgot about us Privacy concerns What is a Twitter thread? Alamy When a user replies to their own tweet, creating a ‘thread’ of tweets on a similar topic When a user uploads more than one photo with a tweet

When a user tweets about another person without mentioning them by name When a group of Twitter users get together and sew What was Sheryl Crow’s eleventh studio album called? Alamy Sheryl Crow Threads

Meta Threads Musk Is Running Twitter Into The Ground True or false: Daniel Day-Lewis won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Phantom Thread? Alamy True False What did Bart Simpson have written on his butt when he mooned Australia? 20th Century Fox Tread carefully Tread the boards

Don't tread on me Eat my shorts How many inches are in the unit of measurement one thread? Alamy 1 54

245 You're making that up What type of thread is this? Shutterstock Silk Cotton

Denim Polyester Finally, another thread-adjacent question - who wrote the poem that contains the line “tread softly because you tread on my dreams”? Alamy Seamus Heaney Alamy Oscar Wilde

Alamy WB Yeats Alamy Elon Musk Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share