Quiz: How much do you know about threads?

THREADS BECAME THE fastest-downloaded app ever this week.
It might sound like somewhere to learn how to sew, but it was launched by Meta as a rival for Twitter. While not available in the EU yet, the app recorded 10 million active users in the first seven hours of its launch.
Elon Musk may be feeling thread-ened as he is said to be considering legal action against the platform. The Twitter owner is said to regard it as a stitch-up, saying in a tweet: ”Competition is fine, cheating is not.”
With this in mind, we want to test your knowledge on threads. Don’t get tied up in knots.
