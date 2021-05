Right so. We shall start with an easy one to get ya going. The capital of Portugal is.... Shutterstock Faro Porto

Braga Lisbon

What is Slovakia's capital city? Shutterstock Riga Vilnius

Bratislava Bonn

If you were in Vilnius, what country would you be in? Shutterstock Lithuania Albania

Bosnia Liechtenstein

Slovakia's capital city is 75 kilometres away from which other European capital? Shutterstock Berlin Baku

Vienna Geneva

Time for a curveball. What's the capital of Greenland? (Technically it's a Danish devolved province but just go with me on this one) Shutterstock Nuuk Kranny

Glosoli Njosnavelin

If you were in Chisinau, you'd be in.... Shutterstock Armenia Moldova

Montenegro North Macedonia

The main city in Slovenia is.... Shutterstock Ljubljana Vilnius

Monteverde Tirana

What about Montenegro? Shutterstock Podgorica Herceg Novi

Nikšić Bar

We're going to end with some tricky ones. Where is Vaduz? Shutterstock Luxembourg Malta

Andorra Liechtenstein