TOM CRUISE WAS just 19 when he made his film debut – two years later he was the lead in Risky Business, a film that earned him widespread recognition and launched his Hollywood career.

The film was first released on this day 37 years ago – let’s see how well you know the star’s movie career.

Cruise made his film debut in 1981 at the age of 19. Name that movie... Taps Endless Love

The Outsiders The Colour of Money Top Gun was the highest grossing film of the year it was released - what year was that? PA 1984 1985

1986 1987 In Rain Man, Cruise starred as the selfish brother of Dustin Hoffman's character Raymond. What was his own character's name? PA Charlie Babbitt Michael Babbish

Jack Roberts Kevin Beeching Cruise received his first Academy Award nomination for which film? PA Rain Man The Colour of Money

A Few Good Men Born on the Fourth of July When was the first Mission: Impossible movie released? PA 1995 1996

1997 1998 In 2002 Cruise starred in the science-fiction thriller Minority Report. Who directed it? PA Stephen Spielberg Martin Scorsese

David Fincher James Cameron Which of Cruise's movie characters is best known for the phrase "Show me the money!"? PA Jack Reacher Frank 'TJ' Mackey

Jerry Maguire John Anderton In Interview with a Vampire, who plays the ten-year-old girl who is turned into a vampire? Lindsay Lohan Kirsten Dunst

Reese Witherspoon Anna Chlumsky A sequel to the 1986 Top Gun is due to be released next year - what is it called? PA Top Gun: Red Team Top Gun: Blue Falcon

Top Gun: Maverick Top Gun: End Game There'll also be another Mission Impossible released in 2021 - what number will it be in the series? PA 8 7

