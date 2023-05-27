Advertisement

Saturday 27 May 2023
Alamy Stock Photo This is Kent station in Co Cork, but did you know that?
# choo choo
Quiz: Can you name these Irish train stations from aerial photographs?
With many renovations coming to train stations soon – we want to know just how well do you know your train stations?
43 minutes ago

THIS WEEK, IARNRÓD Éireann held a public consultation on the Dart+ Coastal North programme after a proposal from that would require passengers to switch trains if they are travelling to Dublin city centre from Howth.

With many renovations coming to train stations soon, can you name these Irish train stations based off aerial photographs?

Name this station...
Google Earth
Donegal Station, Co Donegal
Connolly, Co Dublin

Drumcondra, Co Dublin
Cork (Kent), Co Cork
Can you name this one?
Heuston Station, Co Dublin
Mac Diarmada Station, Co Sligo

Coolmine, Co Dublin
Dromod, Co Liatriom
Okay, what about this one?
Google Earth
Athy, Co Kildare
Ballina, Co. Mayo

Naas, Co Kildare
Cork (Kent), Co Cork
What about this station?
Google Earth
Limerick (Colbert), Co Limerick
Athenry, Co Galway

Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo
Monasterevin, Co Kildare
Okay, what's the name of this station?
Google Earth
Lurgan, Co Armagh
Galway (Ceannt), Co Galway

Portmarnock, Co Dublin
I Ceannt answer this
Maybe a little more difficult?
Google Earth
Drogheda, Co Louth
Leixlip Confey, Co Kildare

Leixlip Louisa Bridge, Co Kildare
Leixlip Station, Co Kildare
Can you name this station?
Google Earth
Killarney, Co Kerry
An Spideal, Co na Gaillimhe

Portadown, Co Armagh
Balbriggan, Co Dublin
What about this rural train station?
Google Earth
Limerick Junction, Co Limerick
Limerick Junction, Co Tipperary

Limerick Junction, Co Carlow
Limerick Junction, Co Westmeath
What about this one?
Muine Beag, Co Carlow
Muine Mór, Co Carlow

Muine Ollmhór, Co Carlow
Muine Iontach, Co Carlow
Where is this?
Laytown, Co Meath
Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford

Belfast Lanyon Place, Co Antrim
Portlaoise, Co Laois
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Driver
Have you ever seen a train?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Leap Card
You definitely own one, but maybe it doesn't get much use.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Choo-choo
You are a train
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Staycationer
You've definitely been on a few staycations.
Share your result:

