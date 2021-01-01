#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Is this city in the UK or the EU?

Do you know London from Lisbon?

By Stephen McDermott Friday 1 Jan 2021, 10:00 PM
THERE HAS NOT been a lot of love lost between the UK and Europe recently. 

There have been plenty of differences along the way before the UK split from the EU, but now let’s concentrate on our similarities – like the appearance of our cities.

Can you guess which of these cities is in the EU and which is in the UK?

Where is this?
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
What about this?
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
How about this?
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
And this?
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
This is in...
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
Where is this?
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
This is in...
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
What about this?
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
This is part of...
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
And finally, this is in...
Google Street View
The UK
The EU
