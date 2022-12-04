Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 4 December 2022
Quiz: How much do you know about the UNESCO World Heritage Site list?

Test yourself!

1 hour ago 6,735 Views 2 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE UN EDUCATIONAL, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, has been listing significant cultural sites for decades.

These sites, recorded on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, are recognised as the most important in the world.

In recent days, there have been several additions to the protected list, including for France and China.

With these recent additions in mind, how much do you know about UNESCO World Heritage Sites?

Approximately how many UNESCO World Heritage Sites are there?
Alamy Stock Image
Less than 500
Between 500 and 1,000

Between 1,001 and 1,500
Over 1,500
How many UNESCO World Heritage Sites are there on the island of Ireland?
1
2

3
4
Which of these Irish historical sites are NOT considered UNESCO Heritage Sites?
The Burren
Skellig Michael

Newgrange
The Cliffs of Moher
Which country has the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites?
Alamy Stock Image
Finland
Italy

Alamy Stock Image
Mexico
China
France made headlines this week after a famous French food made the list. What was it?
Alamy Stock Image
Croissants
Alamy Stock Image
Pain au chocolats

Alamy Stock Image
Baguettes
Alamy Stock Image
Éclaires
What English city was removed from the list in 2021
Liverpool
Blackpool

London
Manchester
What is the only UNESCO World Heritage site in Northern Ireland?
Alamy Stock Image
Hillsborough Castle
Belfast Cathedral

The Narrow Water Keep
The Giant's Causeway
Which region of the world, broken down by UNESCO, has the most listed heritage sites?
Asia
Africa

Europe and North America
Latin America
The Inca sanctuary of Machu Picchu is one of the few mixed sites on the list. What South American country is it located in?
Alamy Stock Image
Argentina
Peru

Uruguay
Brasil
What famous architect, responsible for the design of the Sagrada Familia cathedral, has works listed on the UNESCO list?
Alamy Stock Image
Antoní Gaudí
Eero Saarinen

Frank Lloyd Wright
Mies Van der Rohe
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

