Quiz: How much do you know about the UNESCO World Heritage Site list?

THE UN EDUCATIONAL, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, has been listing significant cultural sites for decades.

These sites, recorded on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, are recognised as the most important in the world.

In recent days, there have been several additions to the protected list, including for France and China.

With these recent additions in mind, how much do you know about UNESCO World Heritage Sites?

Approximately how many UNESCO World Heritage Sites are there? Less than 500 Between 500 and 1,000

Between 1,001 and 1,500 Over 1,500 How many UNESCO World Heritage Sites are there on the island of Ireland? 1 2

3 4 Which of these Irish historical sites are NOT considered UNESCO Heritage Sites? The Burren Skellig Michael

Newgrange The Cliffs of Moher Which country has the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites? Finland Italy

Mexico China France made headlines this week after a famous French food made the list. What was it? Croissants Pain au chocolats

Baguettes Éclaires What English city was removed from the list in 2021 Liverpool Blackpool

London Manchester What is the only UNESCO World Heritage site in Northern Ireland? Hillsborough Castle Belfast Cathedral

The Narrow Water Keep The Giant's Causeway Which region of the world, broken down by UNESCO, has the most listed heritage sites? Asia Africa

Europe and North America Latin America The Inca sanctuary of Machu Picchu is one of the few mixed sites on the list. What South American country is it located in? Argentina Peru

Uruguay Brasil What famous architect, responsible for the design of the Sagrada Familia cathedral, has works listed on the UNESCO list? Antoní Gaudí Eero Saarinen

Frank Lloyd Wright Mies Van der Rohe