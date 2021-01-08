#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 January 2021
Quiz: Was this person US President or US Vice President?

Test your knowledge.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 8 Jan 2021, 9:30 PM
23 minutes ago 4,507 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5318899

IT’S OFFICIAL: JOE Biden was formally confirmed this week as the next president of the United States.

Biden will become one of a few presidents who has also been vice president, having served under Barack Obama between 2008 and 2016.

So to mark the affirmation of his election victory by the US Congress, let’s look at a few others who’ve held either office.

Be warned though: unlike Biden, these people will only have served as president or vice president. Sound easy? Test yourself…

Up first is Franklin Pierce. Was he president or vice president?
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
How about George Clinton?
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
Hannibal Hamlin served as...
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
What about Charles Curtis?
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
Next up is James K Polk, who served as...
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
How about Garret Hobart?
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
Martin van Buren was...
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
What about Schuyler Colfax?
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
Richard Mentor Johnson was...
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
William Henry Harrison was...
Wikimedia
President
Vice President
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The US Library of Congress
You have all the information. Use it wisely.
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
Franklin D Roosevelt
Heroic effort
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
Joe Biden
Middle of the road
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
John Tyler
The less said the better
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
Spiro Agnew
Well that didn't go too well...
Share your result:

