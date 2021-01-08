Quiz: Was this person US President or US Vice President?

IT’S OFFICIAL: JOE Biden was formally confirmed this week as the next president of the United States.

Biden will become one of a few presidents who has also been vice president, having served under Barack Obama between 2008 and 2016.

So to mark the affirmation of his election victory by the US Congress, let’s look at a few others who’ve held either office.

Be warned though: unlike Biden, these people will only have served as president or vice president. Sound easy? Test yourself…

Up first is Franklin Pierce. Was he president or vice president? Wikimedia President Vice President How about George Clinton? Wikimedia President Vice President Hannibal Hamlin served as... Wikimedia President Vice President What about Charles Curtis? Wikimedia President Vice President Next up is James K Polk, who served as... Wikimedia President Vice President How about Garret Hobart? Wikimedia President Vice President Martin van Buren was... Wikimedia President Vice President What about Schuyler Colfax? Wikimedia President Vice President Richard Mentor Johnson was... Wikimedia President Vice President William Henry Harrison was... Wikimedia President Vice President