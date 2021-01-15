Quiz: What random things are these TDs launching?

IT’S A YEAR this week since Election 2020 was called, but despite a new government doing some new business, one regular fixture has been missing: photo ops.
The idea of TDs and ministers smiling for a camera in a ridiculous setting is something of a pre-pandemic phenomenon, with the combination of public health restrictions and a ‘good news’ launch likely to generate the wrong kind of publicity.
We looked back on some old photos to remember that photo ops were actually a thing once. See if you can guess what was being launched when the following pictures were taken…
