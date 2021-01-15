Quiz: What random things are these TDs launching?

IT’S A YEAR this week since Election 2020 was called, but despite a new government doing some new business, one regular fixture has been missing: photo ops.

The idea of TDs and ministers smiling for a camera in a ridiculous setting is something of a pre-pandemic phenomenon, with the combination of public health restrictions and a ‘good news’ launch likely to generate the wrong kind of publicity.

We looked back on some old photos to remember that photo ops were actually a thing once. See if you can guess what was being launched when the following pictures were taken…

What was former minister Conor Lenihan launching at this school in 2009? RollingNews.ie Science Week Book Week

Seachtain na Gaeilge A search for the 'missing link' What was ex-Labour TD Roisin Shortall launching in 2007? RollingNews.ie A Labour plan to introduce free school meals A plan to give free fruit to schoolchildren (akin to the free milk scheme)

A plan to end food poverty A new party based on social democratic values to rival Labour What was then Education Minister Mary Hanafin launching here in 2007? RollingNews.ie A new marking system for the Junior and Leaving Cert exams An inclusive education programme

A number of Educate Together schools in south Dublin An increase in college registration fees What was Shane Ross launching here? RollingNews.ie Reduced speed limits in suburban parts of Dublin Legislation on dangerous overtaking of cyclists

The Garda Games, a quadrennial sports event exclusively for gardaí The reopening of Stepaside garda station What are Leo Varadkar and Katherine Zappone launching here? RollingNews.ie The National Childcare Scheme The opening of childcare facilities in the Dáil

The Children and Families Act, which allowed same-sex couples to adopt children for the first time The campaign to appoint a new Minister for Justice following the resignation of Frances Fitzgerald What was being launched here by Phil Hogan and Richard Bruton? RollingNews.ie A campaign to harmonise PAYE and PRSI rates A campaign to get PAYE workers to pay more tax

A campaign to give back any tax overpaid by PAYE workers The Oireachtas Golf Society's annual dinner What were Green TDs Trevor Sargent and Eamon Ryan launching here? RollingNews.ie No Lotto Day, a campaign about gambling awareness No Logo Day, a campaign to highlight issues relating to globalisation

No Loafer Day, a campaign to get people to stop buying cheap disposable shoes Locomotive Day, a campaign to get people to use public transport What bill are Gay Mitchell and Enda Kenny launching while in opposition here? RollingNews.ie The Frequent Flyer Bill, which would cut taxes for anyone who flew into Ireland more than five times a year The World Trade Bill, which would allow multinationals to pay just 5% tax on their first €10 million in profits

The International Peace Bill, which would make the Dáil have to green-light the deployment of Irish peacekeepes Fine Gael's quest for world domination What was Michael Ring launching here? RollingNews.ie The Holiday Show The Wildlife and Heritage Show

The Hunting Show A bald eagle, obviously What is Denis Naughten launching here? RollingNews.ie Grants for Ladies' GAA 'Free-to-air' designation of certain sports events

What is Denis Naughten launching here? RollingNews.ie Grants for Ladies' GAA 'Free-to-air' designation of certain sports events

Approval for the expansion of Croke Park A competition for bidders for the National Broadband Plan tender to join him for a candlelit dinner