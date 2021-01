IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year.

While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly.

With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of wintry conditions.

Which city is this park located in? Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie Cork Dublin

Waterford Galway What city is this? Feel good studio/Shutterstock Budapest Krakow

Bucharest Prague How about this? ZGPhotography/Shutterstock Warsaw Sofia

Budapest Bucharest And this? sdfharkin/Shutterstock Cardiff Belfast

Edinburgh Glasgow What city is this? Openfinal/Shutterstock Shanghai Tokyo

Seoul Beijing Where's this? Nym3ria/Shutterstock Berlin Singapore

New York London Which Italian city is this? Dan74/Shutterstock Florence Milan

Bologna Turin What city is this? Marianna Ianovska/Shutterstock Lima Santiago

Buenos Aires Caracas Where's this? cge2010/Shutterstock Strasbourg Copenhagen

Oslo Bruges And finally... Which Canadian city is this? Thomas Brissiaud/Shutterstock Toronto Montreal

Ottawa Vancouver Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share