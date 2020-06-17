Quiz: Do you recognise these well-known pubs?

Obama enjoys a pint of the black stuff on his trip to Ireland.

Obama enjoys a pint of the black stuff on his trip to Ireland.

SHOPS, GARAGES, AND libraries have all reopened over the past two weeks as Ireland edges out of the Covid-19 restrictions in place for the past three months.

Now attention turns to the hospitality sector – how and when it will reopen, and what conditions will be attached.

Fáilte Ireland has indicated that some pubs and restaurants will in fact be able to implement a one metre social distancing rule instead of two metres, and that customers could be restricted to a maximum 90-minute stay in any one pub or restaurant.

It got us thinking about some of Ireland’s better known local haunts and tourists watering holes, so now it’s your turn – how well do you know Ireland’s pubs?

When Obama visited Ireland in 2011, he stopped off for a pint at this pub. Where is it? Google Maps Maynooth, Co Kildare Bundoran, Co Donegal

Castleknock, Co Dublin Moneygall, Co Offaly Thought to be one of the oldest pubs in Ireland, in what county is Sean's bar located? Derry Westmeath

Waterford Dublin Jonathan Swift and Michael Collins are among the well known patrons of The Brazen Head. Where is it? Kilkenny Waterford

Kerry Dublin Bruce Springsteen counts this 200-year-old haunt as his favourite pub in Dublin. Can you name it? Toners, Baggot Street Cassidys, Camden Street

The Long Hall, George's Street O'Donoghues, Merrion Row This pub claims the title of Ireland's oldest thatched pub and is known for the impromptu trad sessions. Where is it? Google Maps Toomebridge, Co Antrim Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Clarion Village, Co Sligo Blackwater, Co Wexford Many a story of paranormal activity surrounds the history of this 400-year-old watering hole. Where is it? Google Maps Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh Donaghmede, Co Dublin

Donaghdee, Co Down Doonbeg, Co Clare Ellie Goulding and Hozier played at this quayside pub venue as part of the Guinness Amplify sessions in 2014. What's the pub? The Spirit Store, Dundalk The Ferryman, Dublin

The Front Door, Galway The Three Shippes, Waterford Davy Byrne's pub in Dublin was made famous by which author? Google Maps Samuel Beckett Oscar Wilde

James Joyce W.B Yeats If you were drinking in Tom Barry's, would you be in... Cork Kerry

Tipperary Limerick Where are Bill Clinton and Bertie Ahern enjoying a cold one? Fagan's, Drumcondra The Swan, Aungier Street

