Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 June, 2020
Quiz: Do you recognise these well-known pubs?

As Ireland anxiously awaits the pubs reopening, test you knowledge of some better-known local haunts around the country.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 9:31 PM
53 minutes ago 11,248 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125463
Obama enjoys a pint of the black stuff on his trip to Ireland.
Image: /Photocall Ireland
Obama enjoys a pint of the black stuff on his trip to Ireland.
Obama enjoys a pint of the black stuff on his trip to Ireland.
Image: /Photocall Ireland

SHOPS, GARAGES, AND libraries have all reopened over the past two weeks as Ireland edges out of the Covid-19 restrictions in place for the past three months. 

Now attention turns to the hospitality sector – how and when it will reopen, and what conditions will be attached. 

Fáilte Ireland has indicated that some pubs and restaurants will in fact be able to implement a one metre social distancing rule instead of two metres, and that customers could be restricted to a maximum 90-minute stay in any one pub or restaurant. 

It got us thinking about some of Ireland’s better known local haunts and tourists watering holes, so now it’s your turn – how well do you know Ireland’s pubs?

When Obama visited Ireland in 2011, he stopped off for a pint at this pub. Where is it?
Google Maps
Maynooth, Co Kildare
Bundoran, Co Donegal

Castleknock, Co Dublin
Moneygall, Co Offaly
Thought to be one of the oldest pubs in Ireland, in what county is Sean's bar located?
Derry
Westmeath

Waterford
Dublin
Jonathan Swift and Michael Collins are among the well known patrons of The Brazen Head. Where is it?
Kilkenny
Waterford

Kerry
Dublin
Bruce Springsteen counts this 200-year-old haunt as his favourite pub in Dublin. Can you name it?
Toners, Baggot Street
Cassidys, Camden Street

The Long Hall, George's Street
O'Donoghues, Merrion Row
This pub claims the title of Ireland's oldest thatched pub and is known for the impromptu trad sessions. Where is it?
Google Maps
Toomebridge, Co Antrim
Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Clarion Village, Co Sligo
Blackwater, Co Wexford
Many a story of paranormal activity surrounds the history of this 400-year-old watering hole. Where is it?
Google Maps
Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh
Donaghmede, Co Dublin

Donaghdee, Co Down
Doonbeg, Co Clare
Ellie Goulding and Hozier played at this quayside pub venue as part of the Guinness Amplify sessions in 2014. What's the pub?
The Spirit Store, Dundalk
The Ferryman, Dublin

The Front Door, Galway
The Three Shippes, Waterford
Davy Byrne's pub in Dublin was made famous by which author?
Google Maps
Samuel Beckett
Oscar Wilde

James Joyce
W.B Yeats
If you were drinking in Tom Barry's, would you be in...
Cork
Kerry

Tipperary
Limerick
Where are Bill Clinton and Bertie Ahern enjoying a cold one?
Fagan's, Drumcondra
The Swan, Aungier Street

Madigans, O'Connell Street
Coppers, Harcourt Street
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top dog!
You nailed it
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrrrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaddd
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (6)

