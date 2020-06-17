Quiz: Do you recognise these well-known pubs?

SHOPS, GARAGES, AND libraries have all reopened over the past two weeks as Ireland edges out of the Covid-19 restrictions in place for the past three months.
Now attention turns to the hospitality sector – how and when it will reopen, and what conditions will be attached.
Fáilte Ireland has indicated that some pubs and restaurants will in fact be able to implement a one metre social distancing rule instead of two metres, and that customers could be restricted to a maximum 90-minute stay in any one pub or restaurant.
It got us thinking about some of Ireland’s better known local haunts and tourists watering holes, so now it’s your turn – how well do you know Ireland’s pubs?
