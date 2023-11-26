Advertisement

Sunday 26 November 2023
Winter wonderlands

Quiz: Which city is this? (Winter edition)

Give it a go.
10.8k
0
59 minutes ago

IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year etc etc.

While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly. 

With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of sleet, snow and icy conditions.

Let's start close to home... What city is this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Cork
Belfast

Dublin
Galway
What city is this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Tallinn
Cologne

Prague
Bratislava
What about this?
ff-photo/Shuttestock
Warsaw
Bucharest

Budapest
Riga
And this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Glasgow
Liverpool

Cardiff
Newcastle
What city is this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Seoul
Shanghai

Beijing
Tokyo
Where is this?
Javen/Shutterstock
Oslo
Copenhagen

Malmo
Stockholm
And this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Toronto
Edmonton

Ottawa
Vancouver
What about this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Anchorage
Denver

Salt Lake City
Portland
And this?
Alamy Stock Photo
La Paz
Bogota

Lima
Santiago
Finally... Where is this?
Alamy Stock Photo
New York City
Berlin

London
Moscow
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
