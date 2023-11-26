Quiz: Which city is this? (Winter edition)

IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year etc etc.

While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly.

With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of sleet, snow and icy conditions.

Let's start close to home... What city is this? Alamy Stock Photo Cork Belfast

Dublin Galway What city is this? Alamy Stock Photo Tallinn Cologne

Prague Bratislava What about this? ff-photo/Shuttestock Warsaw Bucharest

Budapest Riga And this? Alamy Stock Photo Glasgow Liverpool

Cardiff Newcastle What city is this? Alamy Stock Photo Seoul Shanghai

Beijing Tokyo Where is this? Javen/Shutterstock Oslo Copenhagen

Malmo Stockholm And this? Alamy Stock Photo Toronto Edmonton

Ottawa Vancouver What about this? Alamy Stock Photo Anchorage Denver

Salt Lake City Portland And this? Alamy Stock Photo La Paz Bogota

Lima Santiago Finally... Where is this? Alamy Stock Photo New York City Berlin

London Moscow Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share