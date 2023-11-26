Quiz: Which city is this? (Winter edition)

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year etc etc.
While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly.
With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of sleet, snow and icy conditions.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site