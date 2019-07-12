This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 July, 2019
Singer R Kelly arrested on federal sex crime charges

The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

By Associated Press Friday 12 Jul 2019, 7:44 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Jamie Lamor Thompson
Image: Shutterstock/Jamie Lamor Thompson

SINGER R KELLY, already facing sexual abuse charges, was arrested in Chicago on a federal grand jury indictment listing 13 counts including sex crimes and obstruction of justice.

The US Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said the R&B singer was taken into custody about 7pm local time and was being held by federal authorities.

He was arrested after the federal indictment was handed down yesterday in federal court for the Northern District of Illinois.

“The counts include child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice,” Fitzpatrick said, adding that further details would be released today.

The arrest was the second time this year that Kelly has been taken into custody in Chicago on sex charges.

The 52-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Robert Kelly, was arrested in February on 10 counts in Illinois involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was released on bail.

Then on 30 May, Cook County prosecutors added 11 more sex-related counts against the singer involving one of the women who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.

Kelly has faced mounting legal troubles this year after Lifetime aired a documentary Surviving R Kelly, which revisited allegations of sexual abuse of girls.

The series followed the BBC’s R Kelly: Sex, Girls & Videotapes, released in 2018, that alleged the singer was holding women against their will and running a “sex cult.”

Soon after the release of the Lifetime documentary, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said her office had been inundated with calls about the allegations in the documentary. Her office’s investigation led to the charges in February and additional counts added in May.

Kelly avoided prison after similar allegations were made more than a decade ago. A jury in 2008 acquitted him of child pornography charges that stemmed from the publication by the Chicago Sun-Times of a videotape allegedly showing Kelly having sex with a minor.

Associated Press

