Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of 21-year-old woman missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 21-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin.

Rachel Mullins has been missing from the Blanchardstown area since yesterday.

She is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with blue eyes and shoulder length red hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a green hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and brown Ugg boots.

Gardaí are Rachel’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.