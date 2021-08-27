Watch: The Dubliner exploring the universe from his homemade observatory

ON ANY CLEAR night of the year you’ll find Raheny Observatory‘s roof retracted while a homemade telescope photographs and catalogues the night sky.

The man behind the specially-built observatory is Dave Greenan, an amateur astronomer living in Raheny in North Dublin who’s made five independent discoveries from his back garden.

“Astronomy is a science where amateurs play a key role in the actual development of the science,” Grennan explains. “Ranging from very small things like counting meteors in the sky, right up to doing high-end observations and participating in academic research papers.”

Grennan works in IT by day and credits his computer skills as an advantage when it comes to his astronomy work. But for any budding amateurs wondering where to start, he says a local astronomy club can be the best launchpad into the wonders of the night sky.

