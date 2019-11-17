Hundreds gather to oppose plan for over 650 apartments beside St Anne's Park in Dublin

Hundreds gathered today to show their support for the campaign.

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE gathered at St Anne’s Park in Dublin today to oppose plans to build 657 apartments near the grounds.

A rally, organised by the I Love St Anne’s campaign group, took place this morning.

Protesters formed a human chain around on the grounds formerly used as sports pitches at Sybil Hill Road in Raheny.

Crekav Trading, a subsidiary of developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group, has applied for planning permission to build the apartment complex on the site - more than a year after the developer’s initial submission to build in the area was rejected.

A planning permission application to build 104 houses and 432 apartments was initially lodged, but the plan was rejected in 2018 by An Bórd Pleanála.

In September 2018, the Board refused permission on the basis of legal points raised in the court challenge concerning European environmental directives, specifically relating to the potential impact on bird species, particularly Brent geese.

The campaign has attracted the support of local politicians since it was established in 2015.

In a statement posted on Facebook after today’s rally, the group said: “An Bord Pleanála, Dublin City Council management, Minister Josepha Madigan and Crekav may take this is a simple demonstration of the depth of feeling that exists among the people of Dublin on this issue”

Labour senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin addressed the crowd today, who gathered today dressed in red t-shirts with the slogan “Hands off our park”.

With reporting from Emer Moreau