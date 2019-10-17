This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plans for more than 650 apartments to be built beside St Anne's Park in Dublin

The developer’s inital plan for the area was rejected last year after opposition from local residents.

By Emer Moreau Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 7:15 PM
18 minutes ago 1,736 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4856073
File photo outside St Anne's Park in Raheny
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
File photo outside St Anne's Park in Raheny
File photo outside St Anne's Park in Raheny
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

AN APPLICATION FOR planning permission has been made for a major property development beside St Anne’s Park in north Dublin, more than a year after the developer’s initial submission to build in the area was rejected. 

Crekav Trading, a subsidiary of developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group, has applied for permission to build 657 apartments, in blocks between five and nine storeys high, on grounds formerly used as sports pitches at Sybil Hill Road in Raheny.

Crekav initially lodged planning permission to build 104 houses and 432 apartments, but the plan was rejected in 2018 by An Bórd Pleanála after a High Court case taken by Clonres CLG, a group representing local residents.

In September 2018, the Board refused permission on the basis of legal points raised in the court challenge concerning European environmental directives, specifically relating to the potential impact on bird species, particularly Brent geese.

Donna Cooney, a Green Party councillor for the Clontarf ward said to the revised application was “shocking”.

“It makes a sham of the democracy of local government”, she said.

The High Court case taken by Clonres represented the first time a decision made under the State’s new “fast-track” planning system had been challenged.

Related Read

13.09.18 'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected

Under this system, large-scale housing applications are determined directly by the board, not local authorities.

Cooney criticised the decision to lodge a plan consisting largely of apartments for “one, two or three people”.

“It’s not going to be for families”, she said. “As the number of 3-bedroom units are only 55 out of 657 units this development is not to building a sustainable community, but more likely to be bought off plan for rental transient tenants.”

She added that the site is not designated for high-rise apartment blocks under the zoning objective in Dublin City Development plan 2016-2022. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie