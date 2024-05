HEAVY RAIN AND thunder are expected over the east of Ireland this afternoon.

Dublin city is forecast to receive rain from around 2pm, turning into heavy showers and thunder from around 4pm until the evening.

Across the Irish sea, the UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow thunderstorm warning for most of England.

Met Éireann’s national forecast spells showers with with a chance of lightening and spot flooding, especially over Leinster.

Highest temperatures will be around 13 to 16 degrees today, with light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

The scattered heavy showers are expected to die out tonight to bring some clear spells for a time.

However, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the southwest and west, Met Éireann says, and spread across most of Munster and Connacht overnight, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Tomorrow morning is set to be mostly cloudy with patchy rain, drizzle and mist.

It should brighten up tomorrow afternoon with some sunny spells and scattered showers and highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.