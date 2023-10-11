Rain and thunderstorm warnings in place across several counties

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORM warnings have been issued by Met Éireann.

Counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Wexford are currently under status yellow warnings for rain.

In Cork and Kerry, the alert expires at noon, while the warning is in place until 3pm in Waterford and Wexford.

Met Éireann warns that the rain will be heavy and thundery at times, which could lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, a status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Waterford.

This alert is in place until 12pm, with Met Éireann forecasting scattered thunderstorms with lightning strikes in these areas.

⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Waterford

Met Éireann Weather Warning⚠️



Scattered thunderstorms in the vicinity with lightning strikes⛈️



Valid: 03:54 - 12:00 Wednesday



More here👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Uk31kOIulT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 11, 2023

Elsewhere, the weather is much different in the north of the country, where it will be largely dry with sunny spells developing.

And in southern parts, the outbreaks of rain, some of which heavy with thunder and lightning, will gradually clear from most places in the afternoon.

However, it will persist near the south coast into the evening as it becomes lighter and patchy.