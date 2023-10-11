Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 11 October 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of shoppers in the rain in Cork city.
# status yellow alert
Rain and thunderstorm warnings in place across several counties
Counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Wexford are currently under status yellow warnings for rain.
2.1k
3
18 minutes ago

RAIN AND THUNDERSTORM warnings have been issued by Met Éireann.

Counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Wexford are currently under status yellow warnings for rain.

In Cork and Kerry, the alert expires at noon, while the warning is in place until 3pm in Waterford and Wexford.

Met Éireann warns that the rain will be heavy and thundery at times, which could lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, a status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Waterford.

This alert is in place until 12pm, with Met Éireann forecasting scattered thunderstorms with lightning strikes in these areas.

Elsewhere, the weather is much different in the north of the country, where it will be largely dry with sunny spells developing.

And in southern parts, the outbreaks of rain, some of which heavy with thunder and lightning, will gradually clear from most places in the afternoon.

However, it will persist near the south coast into the evening as it becomes lighter and patchy.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     